Girnar Care introduces period leaves for ten days for women staff

Contact centre outsourcing firm Girnar Care on Wednesday said it has introduced new leave policies, including period leaves for ten days, as part of efforts to promote a healthy work culture.

Girnar Care has implemented period leaves for women to build equity at work; leaves for new father and newly married couple along with a mandatory yearly leave, a statement said. The company aims to inculcate a healthier work environment to align work-life balance among employees, it added.

Female employees have been allowed to take one period leave a month up to a maximum of 10 annually, and the initiative is a step towards fostering trust and building a culture of acceptance for women's biological needs, the statement said.

The mandatory leave policy will enable an employee to schedule and take leave at least for a week or five consecutive workdays twice a year, it added. Further, Girnar Care has also announced an extra day off every week for three months to new fathers and newly married couples.

''The year 2020 has been a difficult time but we have learned how to tackle the situation and how to ensure we live up to every employee's expectation. We strive to provide the best to our employees and the fundamental purpose of our latest policy is to develop an inclusive work culture and promote a growth-oriented environment within the premises,'' Muzaffar U Zaman, CEO of Girnar Care, said.

Zaman added that the supportive policies will encourage employees to focus on their health and happiness.

