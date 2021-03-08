MEMP 2021: Sanjay Dhotre lauds C-MET for technological innovations

On the occasion of the 30th foundation day of the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET), Shri Sanjay Dhotre, the Union Minister of State for Education, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, inaugurated today the International Conference on Multifunctional Electronic Materials & Processing (MEMP 2021). Several dignitaries including Shri Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY); Ms Jyoti Arora, Special Secretary and Financial Adviser, MeitY; Dr V.K. Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog; Dr Vijay Bhatkar, Chancellor, Nalanda University, Rajgir; Prof. Rodney S. Ruoff, Director CMCM, Republic of Korea joined the event virtually.

While speaking on the occasion, Shri Dhotre said, "Electronic materials and components are the core of all electronic devices. Materials are the back-bone of the capacity and functionality of any electronic gadget. The performance of electronic products is directly dependent on the components used. Substantial financial support in Research & Development on emerging materials has continuously been provided, although commercialization of the R&D outcome is a challenge. C-MET was, hence, established in 1990 to fill the gap between R&D and production of critical electronic materials."

He further said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri. Narendraji Modi and guidance of Minister of Electronics & IT Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, the domestic production of electronic items has increased substantially, from over 1,90,000 Crores of rupees in 2014-15 to Rs.5,33,550 Crores in 2019-20 at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate of 23%. India's share in global electronics manufacturing has grown from 1.3% in 2012 to 3.6% in 2019, as per industry estimates.

'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat spirit has propelled electronics manufacturing, which is particularly visible in over 200 manufacturing units of mobile phones and accessories creating almost 6.3 lakh direct and indirect jobs. The production of mobile phones has gone up from about 6 crore mobile phones in 2014-15 to approximately 33 crore mobile phones in 2019-20. Promoting electronics manufacturing in India shall be a key element of Digital India in the coming years.

Shri Dhotre lauded C-MET for its technological innovations. He said, "I am glad that C-MET is focusing on niche areas and developing unique expertise in electronic materials to serve the nation. I am also happy to note that C-MET has been producing Hafnium and Silicon Carbide for strategic sectors (DRDO and ISRO) for years, as a trusted source." He added that the remarkable pace of innovation in the broad areas of electronic materials with applications in energy devices, photonics and space research communication has been sustained through high levels of R&D. C-MET has created few Centre of Excellences to address the above challenges, and to promote a participatory mode of research along with end-users, in various emerging areas Rechargeable Batteries, E-waste recycling, Additive manufacturing among others. These initiatives are contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

(With Inputs from PIB)