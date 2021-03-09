Google Meet users with Education Plus student licenses can record meetings

Google has added a new setting for Workspace for Education Plus administrators to allow Google Meet participants with Education Plus student licenses to record video meetings.

When enabled by their admin, students will be able to record a video meeting and the recordings will be automatically saved to the student's Google Workspace for Education Drive account. Google says the capability can be helpful for students looking to review a lesson or class presentation later on.

Google Workspace for Education Plus administrators can enable the new settings at the domain, OU, or group level. For those unaware, student licenses are available to customers who purchase Education Plus for their staff.

How to start or stop a recording on Google Meet?

Open Google Meet

Start or join a meeting > More > Record meeting

Meeting participants are notified when the recording starts or stops.

When you're done, click More > Stop recording

The new setting has started rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and it may take more than 15 days for the feature to be fully visible.

It is available only to Google Workspace Education Plus (formerly G Suite for Education) customers and not to Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.