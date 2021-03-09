Boat launches new smartwatch with LCD display, SpO2 monitoring; costs Rs 2,499

HIGHLIGHT 1.3-inch full-touch LCD

Sleep Monitoring

Multiple Sports Modes

24/7 heart-rate monitoring

SpO2 sensor

7-day battery

Lifestyle brand Boat has launched a new smartwatch - Flash Watch - in India. The smartwatch comes with a full touch display, a SpO2 sensor and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 7 days.

Priced at Rs 2,499, Boat Flash Watch is available for purchase on Amazon and the company's official website in three color options- Active Black, Electric Blue and Vivid Red.

Specifications and features

Design and Display

The Boat Flash Watch features a sleek design with a circular 1.3-inch full-touch LCD and multiple cloud-based watch faces to choose from. The watch comes with IP68 sweat, dust and water-resistant rating.

The watch measures 25.5 x 4.5 x 1 cm and weighs 54 Grams.

Health Monitoring

The smartwatch has 10 different sports modes including Walking, Running, Cycling, Climbing, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Yoga and Swimming and can also track daily activities such as calories burnt and steps taken.

The Boat Flash Watch supports sleep monitoring, 24/7 automatic heart rate monitoring as well as blood oxygen level monitoring. The watch also provides guided meditative breathing and hydration alerts.

Battery life and charging

The smartwatch is equipped with a 200mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 7 days on a full charge and it takes about 2 hours to fully charge via a magnetic attachable charger cable.

Others

Other smart functions onboard the Boat Flash Watch smart notifications with vibration alerts for calls, texts, sedentary alerts, alarms, live weather forecasts for the next three days, remote music and camera controls, Find My Phone, Do Not Disturb, and Turn the Dial into a Flashlight, etc.

Connectivity and Compatibility

Boat Flash Watch supports Bluetooth v5.0 and the watch is compatible with devices running iOS 9.0 and above or Android 5.0 and above versions.