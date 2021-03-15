Intel vPro-powered Windows 10 Pro devices now available for Indian SMBs

Microsoft on Monday announced the availability of a range of Intel vPro-powered Windows 10 Pro devices for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India. The company says the new range of modern devices will provide them with the agility for adapting to a constantly changing world.

The new Windows 10 PCs come with the latest features including solid-state drive (SSD) bootup, business-class performance out of the box, long-lasting battery life and biometric security sensors for multi-factor authentication, among others.

"The new line of modern Windows 10 Pro devices powered by the Intel vPro platform will give employees the tools to work confidently and securely and help them rise to any challenge. Improving workforce productivity, enhancing security and reducing overall costs are top of mind for SMBs and refreshing older devices periodically can truly help them do more," said Farhana Haque, Group Director & Devices, Microsoft India.

According to Microsoft, Windows 10 Pro devices powered by the Intel vPro platform help SMBs multitask seamlessly across apps by up to 35% faster and use applications remotely without issues. Besides, the Intel vPro-powered Windows 10 Pro devices offer the following benefits to increase the productivity of SMBs.

increase overall performance by up to 40%

collaborate and communicate with ease on Microsoft Teams

explore Microsoft Edge web browser with world-class compatibility, performance, control, and security

In terms of safety, the new range of modern devices helps businesses prevent up to 99.9% of identity attacks by adding an extra layer of security i.e. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). Leveraging Intel Hardware Shield, the devices help minimize the risk of malicious code injection as well as the impact of interruptions.

In addition, these devices help:

defend from accidental data loss by encrypting business information using Windows Information Protection (WIP)

protect device integrity against startup attacks with Windows Defender System Guard

protect business information, even on lost or stolen devices with BitLocker​ encryption

When it comes to deployment, Intel vPro-powered Windows 10 Pro devices can help the IT teams of SMBs save both time and money with out-of-the-box deployment and remote management capabilities.