Left Menu

Intel vPro-powered Windows 10 Pro devices now available for Indian SMBs

The Windows 10 PCs come with the latest features including solid-state drive (SSD) bootup, business-class performance out of the box, long-lasting battery life and biometric security sensors for multi-factor authentication, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:21 IST
Intel vPro-powered Windows 10 Pro devices now available for Indian SMBs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft on Monday announced the availability of a range of Intel vPro-powered Windows 10 Pro devices for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India. The company says the new range of modern devices will provide them with the agility for adapting to a constantly changing world.

The new Windows 10 PCs come with the latest features including solid-state drive (SSD) bootup, business-class performance out of the box, long-lasting battery life and biometric security sensors for multi-factor authentication, among others.

"The new line of modern Windows 10 Pro devices powered by the Intel vPro platform will give employees the tools to work confidently and securely and help them rise to any challenge. Improving workforce productivity, enhancing security and reducing overall costs are top of mind for SMBs and refreshing older devices periodically can truly help them do more," said Farhana Haque, Group Director & Devices, Microsoft India.

According to Microsoft, Windows 10 Pro devices powered by the Intel vPro platform help SMBs multitask seamlessly across apps by up to 35% faster and use applications remotely without issues. Besides, the Intel vPro-powered Windows 10 Pro devices offer the following benefits to increase the productivity of SMBs.

  • increase overall performance by up to 40%
  • collaborate and communicate with ease on Microsoft Teams
  • explore Microsoft Edge web browser with world-class compatibility, performance, control, and security

In terms of safety, the new range of modern devices helps businesses prevent up to 99.9% of identity attacks by adding an extra layer of security i.e. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). Leveraging Intel Hardware Shield, the devices help minimize the risk of malicious code injection as well as the impact of interruptions.

In addition, these devices help:

  • defend from accidental data loss by encrypting business information using Windows Information Protection (WIP)
  • protect device integrity against startup attacks with Windows Defender System Guard
  • protect business information, even on lost or stolen devices with BitLocker​ encryption

When it comes to deployment, Intel vPro-powered Windows 10 Pro devices can help the IT teams of SMBs save both time and money with out-of-the-box deployment and remote management capabilities.

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RDIF says 3.5 mln Russians have received both shots of Sputnik V

Russia has vaccinated 3.5 million people with both shots of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Kirill Dmitriev, boss of Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday.Dmitriev said in a statement that no other European country had ...

Regular booster vaccines are the future in battle with COVID-19 virus, Peacock says

Regular booster vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be needed because of mutations that make it more transmissible and better able to evade human immunity, the head of Britains effort to sequence the viruss genomes told Reuters. The...

New focus on SDGs needed to rebuild after COVID-19: ADB

A renewed focus on achieving Sustainable Development Goals SDGs will be essential as countries seek to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report by Asian Development Bank ADB released on Monday. Achieving SDGs will requ...

S.Korea to expand COVID-19 vaccine drive, aims to inoculate quarter of population by June

South Korea unveiled on Monday plans to expand its immunization campaign in the second quarter to include more senior citizens, health workers, and other frontline professionals, to inoculate nearly a quarter of its 52 million people by Jun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021