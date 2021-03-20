Wearable devices including fitness bands/trackers have become increasingly popular among the masses as they are a great tool for tracking daily activities and monitoring important health metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality, among others.

The increasing interest in health monitoring, continuous advancement and lower prices are driving the wearables market. According to a recent report by IDC, consumer enthusiasm for wearable devices drove the wearables market to 28.4% growth in 2020.

In this post, we will help you choose the best fitness band for your wrist - one that suits your budget and offers all the essential features you want including sleep and heart-rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, women health and stress tracking etc.

Best fitness bands under Rs 3,000

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is one of the most popular budget fitness band currently available in the market. It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display with 2.5D curved glass on top.

When it comes to fitness monitoring, the Mi Band 5 offers 11 professional sports modes, 24-hour heart rate and sleep tracking, stress monitoring andwomen's health tracking.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,499 in India.

Pros

5ATM waterproof

100+ watch faces

14-days battery life

Magnetic charging

women health tracking

stress tracking

Cons

No SpO2 sensor

Oppo Smart Band Style

The Oppo Smart Band Style sports a 1.1-inch full-colour AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved scratch-resistant strengthened glass on top and a 5ATM water resistance rating.

The band supports 12 exercise modes, continuous SpO2 (blood oxygen level) monitoring, sleep monitoring and real-time heart rate monitoring. It is equipped with a 100mAh battery which charges in 1.5 hours and lasts up to 12 days on a single full charge.

The Oppo Band Style is priced at Rs 2,799.

Pros

12 exercise modes

Real-time exercise monitoring

Continuous SpO2 monitoring

Cons

Lacks women health

Not compatible with iOS

OnePlus Band

The OnePlus Band boasts a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display and 13 dedicated exercise modes. The fitness band supports continuous blood oxygen saturation monitoring (SpO2), real-time heart rate tracking with a built-in vibration alarm for high pulse readings and sleep tracking.

The OnePlus Band carries a price tag of Rs 2,499.

Pros

5ATM and IP68 certified

14 days of standby time

13 exercise modes

SpO2 monitoring

Cons

No stress monitoring and women's health tracking

Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 5 comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with a home button control and a 5ATM water-resistant rating. In terms of fitness monitoring functions, the band has 10 fitness modes and supports tracking of oxygen saturation level in the blood, 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring with warnings and scientific sleep monitoring with 200 personalized assessments.

The Honor Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,199.

Pros

Multiple watch faces

Up to 14 days of standby time

Phone finder

Scientific sleep monitoring

Swim tracking

Affordable

Cons

Lacks stress tracking

No women's health tracking

Realme Band

The Realme Band features a 0.96-inch AMOLED color display with a touch button and supports tracking for 9 sports including Yoga and cricket. The band also supports real-time heart rate monitoring and sleep quality tracking.

The Realme Band lasts up to 10 days on a single charge and carries a price tag of Rs 1,699.

Pros

Affordable

IP68 rating

USB direct charge - no cable required

Water reminder

Cons