Samsung's new 2021 High-Resolution monitors offer 99% sRGB color gamut, up to 90W charging

Samsung has unveiled the 2021 lineup of its High-Resolution monitors - the S8, S7 and S6 series - that are Intelligent Eye Care certified from TUV Rheinland and offer up to 99% sRGB color gamut and 10% reduced power consumption.

Samsung's S8, S7 and S6 High-Resolution monitor series has a total of 12 models, with all models deliver more than 1 billion colors. These include:

S8 series - S80UA (27-inch), S80A (32-inch), S80A (27-inch)

- S80UA (27-inch), S80A (32-inch), S80A (27-inch) S7 series - S70A (27-inch), S70A (32-inch)

- S70A (27-inch), S70A (32-inch) S6 series - S65UA (34-inch), S60UA (24-inch), S60UA (27-inch), S60UA (32-inch), S60A (24-inch), S60A (27-inch), S60A (32-inch)

Samsung's new 2021 High-Resolution monitors offer a 178-degree wide viewing angle and features a special eye-saver mode to reduce blue light emissions. The lineup comes with an Eco Saving Plus technology that reduces up to 10% of power consumption by adjusting the brightness of black sections automatically while maintaining bright and vivid picture quality.

Samsung S8 High-Resolution monitors

Sporting a flat borderless design, the Samsung S8 monitors offer Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and a 99% sRGB color gamut.

Connectivity features include onboard the S8 series include USB 3.0 and a USB hub. The series is capable of blazing-fast 10Gbps data transmission via its USB-C type port, while the S80UA model supports up to 90W charging.

Samsung S7 and S6 High-Resolution monitors

The Samsung S7 High-Resolution monitors come with a virtually borderless design and a 178-degree wide viewing angle panel. While the S7 series delivers a UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160-pixels, the S6 monitors offer a QHD resolution of 2,560 x1,440-pixels.

The 34-inch S65UA monitor delivers an Ultra-Wide Quad High-Definition (UWQHD) resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels, a 1000R curvature and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Further, the S6 series of Samsung's High-Resolution monitors supports features like PBP (Picture By Picture) and PIP (Picture In Picture) for effortless multitasking.