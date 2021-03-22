Left Menu

Samsung's new 2021 High-Resolution monitors offer 99% sRGB color gamut, up to 90W charging

Samsung's new 2021 High-Resolution monitors offer a 178-degree wide viewing angle and features a special eye-saver mode to reduce blue light emissions. The lineup comes with an Eco Saving Plus technology that reduces up to 10% of power consumption by adjusting the brightness of black sections automatically while maintaining bright and vivid picture quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-03-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 09:17 IST
Samsung's new 2021 High-Resolution monitors offer 99% sRGB color gamut, up to 90W charging
Samsung's new 2021 High-Resolution monitors. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has unveiled the 2021 lineup of its High-Resolution monitors - the S8, S7 and S6 series - that are Intelligent Eye Care certified from TUV Rheinland and offer up to 99% sRGB color gamut and 10% reduced power consumption.

Samsung's S8, S7 and S6 High-Resolution monitor series has a total of 12 models, with all models deliver more than 1 billion colors. These include:

  • S8 series - S80UA (27-inch), S80A (32-inch), S80A (27-inch)
  • S7 series - S70A (27-inch), S70A (32-inch)
  • S6 series - S65UA (34-inch), S60UA (24-inch), S60UA (27-inch), S60UA (32-inch), S60A (24-inch), S60A (27-inch), S60A (32-inch)

Samsung's new 2021 High-Resolution monitors offer a 178-degree wide viewing angle and features a special eye-saver mode to reduce blue light emissions. The lineup comes with an Eco Saving Plus technology that reduces up to 10% of power consumption by adjusting the brightness of black sections automatically while maintaining bright and vivid picture quality.

Samsung S8 High-Resolution monitors

Sporting a flat borderless design, the Samsung S8 monitors offer Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and a 99% sRGB color gamut.

Connectivity features include onboard the S8 series include USB 3.0 and a USB hub. The series is capable of blazing-fast 10Gbps data transmission via its USB-C type port, while the S80UA model supports up to 90W charging.

Samsung S7 and S6 High-Resolution monitors

The Samsung S7 High-Resolution monitors come with a virtually borderless design and a 178-degree wide viewing angle panel. While the S7 series delivers a UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160-pixels, the S6 monitors offer a QHD resolution of 2,560 x1,440-pixels.

The 34-inch S65UA monitor delivers an Ultra-Wide Quad High-Definition (UWQHD) resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels, a 1000R curvature and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Further, the S6 series of Samsung's High-Resolution monitors supports features like PBP (Picture By Picture) and PIP (Picture In Picture) for effortless multitasking.

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for 'Dobaaraa'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday announced the wrap-up for her upcoming new age thriller movie Dobaaraa. The Badla actor took to her Instagram handle and shared stories from the sets of Dobaaraa, completing the last day of her shoot....

Surfing-Salvadoran killed by lightning while training for Olympic qualifier

El Salvadoran surfer Katherine Diaz has been killed after being struck by lightning while training for a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old was struck just after entering the water on Friday at El Tunco Beach, abo...

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Toyota, Nissan, Honda, and other Japanese automakers scrambled on Monday to assess the production impact of a fire at a Renesas Electronics automotive chip plant that could aggravate a global semiconductor shortage.We are gathering informat...

China stocks rise as banks, infrastructure firms lend support

China stocks climbed on Monday, underpinned by gains in the banking and infrastructure sectors after the countrys central bank kept a key lending rate unchanged.The CSI300 index rose 0.7 to 5,042.82 points at the end of the morning session,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021