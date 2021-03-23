Left Menu

Fitbit Charge 4 now supports tracking of SpO2 on wrist, skin temperature variability

With this update, Fitbit Charge 4 wearers can now track SpO2 on wrist and skin temperature variation. The update also allows users to track SpO2 levels and skin temperature variation on the Health Metrics Dashboard, a new tool arriving with this update.

Updated: 23-03-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:28 IST
With this update, Fitbit Charge 4 wearers can now track SpO2 on wrist and skin temperature variation.

Fitbit is rolling out a new update to its advanced fitness tracker, Charge 4, allowing users to uncover more information about their physical wellbeing.

SpO2 on wrist

Fitbit Charge 4 wearers can nows see SpO2 - the level of oxygen in your blood - on their wrist each morning. Additionally, users can see their 7-day trends in the Health Metrics Dashboard in the Fitbit app.

Skin temperature variability tracking

The Fitbit Charge 4 can now measure skin temperature variability, the changes in skin temperature taken from the wrist while sleeping versus the baseline. This feature will help users discover changes in their skin temperature and identify changes to their body, such as the potential onset of a fever or ovulation.

Health Metrics dashboard

The update also brings the Health Metrics dashboard, a tool in the Fitbit app that helps users uncover trends and changes to their wellbeing, to the Fitbit Charge 4. The Health Metrics dashboard provides a free 7-day view to five health metrics - heart rate variability, RHR and breathing rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), and skin temperature variation.

It is worth mentioning that the Health Metrics dashboard is available only to Premium members.

Fitbit Charge 4: Specs and features

The Fitbit Charge 4 sports a 1-inch touch screen display with 160 x 100-pixels resolution and is water-resistant to 50 metres. The tracker offers a battery life of up to 7 days or up to 5 hours with continuous GPS use.

The fitness tracker supports all-day activity tracking like steps, distance, floors climbed, Active Zone Minutes and calories burned as well as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep quality tracking, menstrual health and on-screen guided breathing sessions.

Other features onboard the Fitbit Charge 4 include - built-in GPS, goal-based exercise modes, app notifications and quick replies, music control, weather forecast and timer, among others.

