ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro getting Android 11 update

Asus has started rolling out the Android 11 update to the Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro. The update is arriving as version 30.40.30.93 and is being pushed to ZenFone 7 Pro and Zenfone 7 units carrying 'ZS671KS' and 'ZS670KS' model numbers, respectively.

According to an official post on the Asus ZenTalk community, the Android 11 update is being rolled out in stages and it will take about one week for all Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro users to receive it. If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check it manually under the phone Settings > About > System Update.

Advertisement

Here's the complete changelog for the Zenfone 7 series Android 11 update:

System Optimization