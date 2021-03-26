Left Menu

ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro getting Android 11 update

The Android 11 update is arriving as version 30.40.30.93 and is being pushed to ZenFone 7 Pro and Zenfone 7 units carrying 'ZS671KS' and 'ZS670KS' model numbers, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-03-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 09:27 IST
ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro getting Android 11 update
Asus has started rolling out the Android 11 update to the Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro.

Asus has started rolling out the Android 11 update to the Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro. The update is arriving as version 30.40.30.93 and is being pushed to ZenFone 7 Pro and Zenfone 7 units carrying 'ZS671KS' and 'ZS670KS' model numbers, respectively.

According to an official post on the Asus ZenTalk community, the Android 11 update is being rolled out in stages and it will take about one week for all Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro users to receive it. If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check it manually under the phone Settings > About > System Update.

Here's the complete changelog for the Zenfone 7 series Android 11 update:

System Optimization

  • Upgrade system to Android 11
  • Update applications such as smart housekeeper, contact person, phone, file management, computer, clock, picture library, weather, recording program, settings, one-key switch and local backup
  • Support one-time permissions, improved file access permission control, automatic reset permissions and other privacy functions
  • Supports maintaining Bluetooth connection when the flying mode is turned on
  • Adjusted to the Android 11 notification bar style, support for displaying notifications of ongoing conversations
  • The classic power button style supports Android 11 device control and Google Pay.
  • Added the use of buttons to adjust the volume and return to advanced gesture settings. Adjust the style and automatically switch the color setting of the system. Remove one-handed mode.
  • Notification settings Added notification records and dialog settings
  • Adjust the quick setting panel interface and support media control. Added nearby sharing option (need to be added manually)
  • Some third-party software is not yet compatible with Android 11
  • Please backup your data before upgrading. If you want to downgrade from Android 11 to Android 10, you can use the official software package, but all data will be erased
  • The system update "Wi-Fi automatic download and installation" setting is turned on by default

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Today Google illustrate a beautiful doodle marks the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day, a national holiday that commemorates the countrys declaration of sovereignty on this day in 1971.The doodle artwork depicts the green colo...

$4 million allocated to prevent homelessness in local communities

Associate Housing Minister Marama Davidson today announced funding support for new initiatives that will prevent and reduce homelessness in Whangarei, Auckland, NapierHastings, Rotorua and the Hutt Valley.Over 4 million has been allocated t...

Sustainable tourism main focus of Futures Taskforce report

The need to prioritise sustainable tourism that enhances community wellbeing is the central theme of the Tourism Futures Taskforce report, released today.The Taskforce was established in May 2020 as an independent public-private partnership...

Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5

A string of deadly tornadoes roared through Alabama on Thursday, toppling trees, demolishing homes, and knocking out power to thousands, part of a broad swath of violent weather sweeping across the Deep South. At least five fatalities and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021