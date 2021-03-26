ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro getting Android 11 update
Asus has started rolling out the Android 11 update to the Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro. The update is arriving as version 30.40.30.93 and is being pushed to ZenFone 7 Pro and Zenfone 7 units carrying 'ZS671KS' and 'ZS670KS' model numbers, respectively.
According to an official post on the Asus ZenTalk community, the Android 11 update is being rolled out in stages and it will take about one week for all Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro users to receive it. If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check it manually under the phone Settings > About > System Update.
Here's the complete changelog for the Zenfone 7 series Android 11 update:
System Optimization
- Upgrade system to Android 11
- Update applications such as smart housekeeper, contact person, phone, file management, computer, clock, picture library, weather, recording program, settings, one-key switch and local backup
- Support one-time permissions, improved file access permission control, automatic reset permissions and other privacy functions
- Supports maintaining Bluetooth connection when the flying mode is turned on
- Adjusted to the Android 11 notification bar style, support for displaying notifications of ongoing conversations
- The classic power button style supports Android 11 device control and Google Pay.
- Added the use of buttons to adjust the volume and return to advanced gesture settings. Adjust the style and automatically switch the color setting of the system. Remove one-handed mode.
- Notification settings Added notification records and dialog settings
- Adjust the quick setting panel interface and support media control. Added nearby sharing option (need to be added manually)
- Some third-party software is not yet compatible with Android 11
- Please backup your data before upgrading. If you want to downgrade from Android 11 to Android 10, you can use the official software package, but all data will be erased
- The system update "Wi-Fi automatic download and installation" setting is turned on by default
