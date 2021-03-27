MMA-UFC261 warn ticket holders of "death" and "permanent damage" from COVID-19

UFC261 set for next month in Jacksonville, Florida sold out in minutes on Friday, with tickets that were issued carrying a warning of a threat of possible "death" and "permanent damage" from COVID-19. Tickets for the April 24 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, which has an official capacity of 15,000, came with a liability disclaimer that attendance, "may lead to exposure to COVID-19 and that contraction of COVID-19 may result in severe and permanent damage to the health of the Holder and/or others including, but not limited to, death".

The warning did not slow down demand with tickets almost instantly appearing on resale sites like Stubhub where ringside seats were priced as high as $6,886. The card features a co-main event with Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal clashing in a welterweight title rematch and Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Jessica Andrade.

