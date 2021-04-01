Left Menu

Twitter rolls out stickers for 'Fleets'

Micro-blogging site Twitter has added stickers to 'Fleets'. The stickers are available for users on both Android and iOS.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:59 IST
A still from the video shared by Twitter (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Micro-blogging site Twitter has added stickers to 'Fleets'. The stickers are available for users on both Android and iOS. According to The Verge, while making a Fleet, a user will be able to add stickers by tapping the smiley face icon on the bottom row of the screen.

Afterward, one can see a collection of Twitter-made animated stickers and emojis (the latter of which Twitter calls 'Twemoji'). And if one will look for something in the search bar at the top of the screen, Twitter will pull up GIFs sourced from Tenor and Facebook-owned Giphy. The Verge reported that if one has ever used stickers on Snapchat or Instagram, this new feature should feel quite familiar.

The feature might feel familiar because both Snapchat and Instagram have offered it for years. However, Twitter is still in the early days with 'Fleets', which only became available to everyone back in November, so the stickers are just a first sign of more additions to come. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

