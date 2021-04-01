Follow-up probe of virus origins expected - WHO's Tedros

Follow-up probe of virus origins expected - WHO's TedrosReuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:58 IST
Experts examining the origins of the coronavirus first identified in China will follow up on an initial report released this week but details are still not set, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Thursday.
"There will be follow-up assessments, that's what we expect," he told an online briefing, adding "engagements" would start as soon as possible.
Data was withheld from investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the epidemic, Tedros had said on Tuesday when the report was released.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- World Health Organization
- Tedros
ALSO READ
Biden administration looking for 'deeds not words' from China
China reports 4 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier
Blinken says report shows China undermined Hong Kong's electoral system
China busts $770 million refined oil smuggling ring in massive swoop
Japan, US criticiSs China in top Biden officials' first trip