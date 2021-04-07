Nokia, Optus achieve 10 Gbps downlink throughput on live 5G site in Brisbane

Nokia and Australian telecommunications company Optus have successfully demonstrated a record-breaking 10 Gbps downlink throughput using 800MHz mmWave spectrum at a live 5G site in the Australian city of Brisbane, the company announced on Wednesday.

"By partnering with global technology leaders like Nokia, we've taken an exciting step towards unlocking the massive potential that 5G mmWave will bring to the consumers, enterprises and industries in Australia. Reaching 10 Gbps per site is a crucial step in our 5G development and validates the progress we've made with the technology together with Nokia," said Lambo Kanagaratnam, Managing Director of Networks at Optus.

The demonstration showcased how Nokia's 5G mmWave technology delivers on the promise of super-fast data rates by boosting the capacity of the existing 5G/4G site to 10 Gbps and beyond. Once deployed, this new technology will unleash lightning-fast speeds for consumers and enterprises alike to support a range of new low-latency, high-bandwidth services.

Utilizing Nokia's 5G mmWave technology, the Australian telecom giant will be able to focus on scalability, automation and performance by supporting services that utilise the full capability of 5G. The operator can also harness 5G mmWave technology to serve the enterprise market and explore new use cases in various industries including healthcare, mining, port operations and smart manufacturing, among others.

Prior to this, Nokia and Optus have successfully launched 5G services at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia and the recent demonstration has further strengthened their long-standing and collaborative partnership.

Commenting on this achievement, Anna Wills, Head of Oceania at Nokia, said, "Today's achievement with Optus shows the potential of mmWave deployments, particularly at a time when connectivity and capacity are so crucial. We're proud of our long-standing relationship with Optus and the great strides we continue to make together in this new era of connectivity."