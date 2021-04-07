LG will roll out Android 11 update for these smartphones

Earlier this week, LG announced that that it is winding down its mobile phone business operations worldwide. However, the company promised to provide service support and software updates for existing smartphone users for a period of time, depending upon the region.

According to the company's official German website, select LG phones including the LG WING and LG Velvet will receive the Android 11 update by Q4, 2021. Here's the complete list:

LG Velvet 5G (LMG900EM) - April 2021

LG G8X (LMG850EM) - Q3 2021

LG Velvet 4G (LMG910EM) - until Q4 2021

LG G8S (LMG810EA) - until Q4 2021

LG WING (LMF100EMW) - until Q4 2021

LG K52 (LMK520EMW) - until Q4 2021

LG K42 (LMK420EMW) - until Q4 2021

As per the website, except for the LG Velvet 5G, the company is testing the Android 11 update for all other models mentioned in the above list. The German website shows LG Velvet 5G's testing status as 'completed', suggesting that the device will soon start receiving the Android 11 update.

Further, according to a GSMArena report, select LG smartphones will also receive the Android 12 update, the upcoming latest iteration of Google's Android operating system. However, the timing and availability details are yet to be revealed by the company. Also, there is no mention of the LG models which will be receiving the update.

To check if an Android update is available for your LG device, head over to the phone's Settings> System> Update Center> Software Update.

For those unaware, LG Electronics decided to close its loss-making mobile phone business unit to focus on growth sectors such as electric vehicle (EV) components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and business-to-business solutions, among others.