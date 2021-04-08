HeadSpin Announces Two-Day Virtual Event: Converge

Converge features an unparalleled lineup of tech executives and practitioners coming together to discuss strategies and the latest trends in the digital space.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadSpin, the world's first digital experience AI platform, today announced their first virtual event Converge, happening April 20th and 21st, which will bring speakers from various industries to meet and discuss four themes in the digital space: experience, resilience, inclusion, and acceleration. Converge will also be an interactive experience for attendees. Attendees will have the chance to listen, discuss, and network with peers and thought leaders throughout the sessions.

''Converge is for anyone interested in digital experience trends, featuring tech-savvy executives and in-the-trenches practitioners, from industries ranging from telecom, media, gaming, digital natives and financial services. We are very excited to host this event and look forward to your active participation,'' says HeadSpin CEO Rajeev Butani.

The final lineup of speakers and agenda continues to grow: • Srini Gopalan - Board Member for Germany and Managing Director, Telekom Deutschland GmbH • Julie Averill - EVP and CTO, lululemon • Dave Prout - Executive Producer, Kabam • Liz Tinkham - Board Member, Professor, Former Senior Managing Director, Accenture • Jim DuBois - Board Director, Speaker, Author, Tech Advisor, Former CIO of Microsoft • Susheel Daswani - Director and Head of Engineering, Citi Ventures Studio • Rob Gray - Head of Technology, VP of Technology & Operations, Big Fish Games • Bradley Strock - Former Global CIO, PayPal • Priya Anant - Senior Director User Experience, Google • Gary Heffernan - Entrepreneur, CEO Advisor, Coaching New Generation of I&D Leaders, Philanthropist • John Honeycutt - Media Tech Pioneer, Board Member, Advisor, Investor The two-day event, which starts at 10am PT on April 20th, will include sessions ranging from direct-to-consumer strategies to test automation. Topics include: • The Upcoming 5G Revolution and How it will Transform our Lives • Delivering Gaming Experiences Globally: The Pandemic Effect • The Next Billion Digital Natives • Digital Media & D2C: The ongoing digital media explosion and its impact on consumer behaviour • Accelerating Digital Enterprise & Automating the Digital Universe To learn more or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3cSQImc.

About HeadSpin HeadSpin is the world's first Digital Experience AI Platform combining cloud-hosted and on-prem global device infrastructure, test automation, and ML-driven performance and quality of experience analytics for mobile, web, audio, and video. HeadSpin empowers engineering, QA, operations, and product teams to assure optimal digital experiences throughout the development lifecycle. Learn more at www.HeadSpin.io.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482240/Headspin_video.mp4 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482239/CONVERGE.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361461/HeadSpin_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

