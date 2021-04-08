Left Menu

HeadSpin Announces Two-Day Virtual Event: Converge

Attendees will have the chance to listen, discuss, and network with peers and thought leaders throughout the sessions.Converge is for anyone interested in digital experience trends, featuring tech-savvy executives and in-the-trenches practitioners, from industries ranging from telecom, media, gaming, digital natives and financial services.

PTI | Paloalto | Updated: 08-04-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 10:25 IST
HeadSpin Announces Two-Day Virtual Event: Converge

Converge features an unparalleled lineup of tech executives and practitioners coming together to discuss strategies and the latest trends in the digital space.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadSpin, the world's first digital experience AI platform, today announced their first virtual event Converge, happening April 20th and 21st, which will bring speakers from various industries to meet and discuss four themes in the digital space: experience, resilience, inclusion, and acceleration. Converge will also be an interactive experience for attendees. Attendees will have the chance to listen, discuss, and network with peers and thought leaders throughout the sessions.

''Converge is for anyone interested in digital experience trends, featuring tech-savvy executives and in-the-trenches practitioners, from industries ranging from telecom, media, gaming, digital natives and financial services. We are very excited to host this event and look forward to your active participation,'' says HeadSpin CEO Rajeev Butani.

The final lineup of speakers and agenda continues to grow: • Srini Gopalan - Board Member for Germany and Managing Director, Telekom Deutschland GmbHJulie Averill - EVP and CTO, lululemon • Dave Prout - Executive Producer, Kabam • Liz Tinkham - Board Member, Professor, Former Senior Managing Director, Accenture • Jim DuBois - Board Director, Speaker, Author, Tech Advisor, Former CIO of Microsoft • Susheel Daswani - Director and Head of Engineering, Citi Ventures Studio • Rob Gray - Head of Technology, VP of Technology & Operations, Big Fish Games • Bradley Strock - Former Global CIO, PayPal • Priya Anant - Senior Director User Experience, Google • Gary Heffernan - Entrepreneur, CEO Advisor, Coaching New Generation of I&D Leaders, Philanthropist • John Honeycutt - Media Tech Pioneer, Board Member, Advisor, Investor The two-day event, which starts at 10am PT on April 20th, will include sessions ranging from direct-to-consumer strategies to test automation. Topics include: • The Upcoming 5G Revolution and How it will Transform our Lives • Delivering Gaming Experiences Globally: The Pandemic Effect • The Next Billion Digital Natives • Digital Media & D2C: The ongoing digital media explosion and its impact on consumer behaviour • Accelerating Digital Enterprise & Automating the Digital Universe To learn more or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3cSQImc.

About HeadSpin HeadSpin is the world's first Digital Experience AI Platform combining cloud-hosted and on-prem global device infrastructure, test automation, and ML-driven performance and quality of experience analytics for mobile, web, audio, and video. HeadSpin empowers engineering, QA, operations, and product teams to assure optimal digital experiences throughout the development lifecycle. Learn more at www.HeadSpin.io.

Converge features an unparalleled lineup of tech executives and practitioners coming together to discuss strategies and the latest trends in the digital space.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482240/Headspin_video.mp4 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482239/CONVERGE.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361461/HeadSpin_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Cut the debt of poor countries, Pope tells IMF, World Bank

Pope Francis has told world financial chiefs that poor countries hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus need to have their debt burden reduced and be given a greater say in global decision making. In a letter to the participants of t...

Warwickshire completes Vihari signing, Indian likely to play next week

Warwickshire have completed the signing of Hanuma Vihari and the English county side on Thursday said the India all-rounder is likely to feature in the early part of the championship, after undergoing six days of quarantine.Warwickshire is ...

Iyer undergoes successful shoulder injury, says 'will be back in no time'

India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Thursday informed that he underwent successful surgery on his shoulder and will be back in no time. Iyer had picked up a shoulder injury during last months India-England ODI series. He had injured the shoulder ...

Africa Oil & Power announces launch of AES: Equatorial Guinea 2021 report

Africa Oil Power is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its Africa Energy Series AES Equatorial Guinea 2021 investment report and documentary, as part of a multimedia campaign set to champion the domestic energy sector and shape the W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021