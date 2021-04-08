Epic taps Ericsson as its exclusive 5G RAN provider in Malta

Epic, the leading technology company in Malta, has selected Ericsson as an exclusive 5G radio access network (RAN) provider to strengthen its nationwide network and bring the wide-reaching benefits of 5G to the Maltese society.

Under the partnership, Epic will deploy RAN products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio including Ericsson Spectrum Sharing and Ericsson Antenna System in its network to smoothly and cost-effectively transit to 5G, empowering new services and use cases for consumers, enterprises and society at large. Ericsson's RAN portfolio also includes Massive MIMO technology for CSPs to capitalize on the mid-band 5G spectrum.

"The full modernization of our radio network and the deployment of the latest 5G technology means that our customers throughout the country can expect significant improvements in mobile connectivity with higher speeds and lower latency for streaming along with a whole new world of future applications," said Tamas Banyai, CEO of Epic.

Apart from enhancing the network quality, capacity, speed and operational efficiency, the deal will also deliver climate impact benefits. Ericsson's radios and basebands will also improve the carbon footprint of Epic's existing network, resulting in significant energy savings.

With this deal, Ericsson now has 135 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique operators across the globe.

"Our partnership with Epic will deliver on that promise and enable an ecosystem of possibilities. Gaining market share across Europe, we are pleased to work with Epic on 5G technology as their new network infrastructure partner, contributing to boost economic recovery and empowering new services and use cases for consumers, enterprises and society at large," Emanuele Iannetti, President of South-East Mediterranean, Ericsson.