Left Menu

These LG smartphones will receive Android 12 / 13 OS updates

Prior to this, LG's German website revealed that the LG Velvet 5G, LG G8X, LG Velvet 4G, LG G8S, LG WING, LG K52 and LG K42 will get the Android 11 update by the fourth quarter of this year. This means that the availability and timing of the Android OS updates will vary according to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:15 IST
These LG smartphones will receive Android 12 / 13 OS updates
LG will close its mobile phone business by the end of July 2021 but the company will continue to manufacture phones through Q2 2021 to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners. Additionally, service support will also be provided for a period of time for certain phones. Image Credit: T-Mobile

Last week, South Korea's LG Electronics assured that it will provide three OS updates for its premium smartphones like LG Wing and Velvet and two OS updates for certain 2020 models despite leaving the loss-making mobile phone business.

Now, the company's Korean website (via kbench) has revealed few more details regarding the OS upgrades - the LG smartphones that will be updated to Android 11, Android 12 and Android 13. Here's the list:

Android 13

  • LG Velvet 5G
  • LG Velvet LTE
  • LG WING

Android 12

  • LG WING
  • LG Velvet
  • LG Velvet LTE
  • LG V50s
  • LG V50
  • LG G8
  • LG Q31
  • LG Q52
  • LG Q92

Android 11

  • LG WING
  • LG Velvet 5G
  • LG Velvet LTE
  • LG V50s
  • LG V50
  • LG G8
  • LG Q31
  • LG Q51
  • LG Q52
  • LG Q61
  • LG Q70
  • LG Q92
  • LG Q9 One

Prior to this, LG's German website revealed that the LG Velvet 5G, LG G8X, LG Velvet 4G, LG G8S, LG WING, LG K52 and LG K42 will get the Android 11 update by the fourth quarter of this year. This means that the availability and timing of the Android OS updates will vary according to the region.

You can manually check for the update under your phone's Settings> System> Update Center> Software Update.

LG will close its mobile phone business by the end of July 2021 but the company will continue to manufacture phones through Q2 2021 to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners. Additionally, service support will also be provided for a period of time for certain phones.

Meanwhile, the LG WING - the company's innovative dual-display phone with a rotating form factor- has received a massive price cut of Rs 40,000 in India. The smartphone is now available for just Rs 29,999 as opposed to the launch price of Rs 69,990 in the country.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China March new bank loans rise but broad credit growth eases

New bank loans in China rose more expected in March from the previous month due to strong corporate and household financing demand, as the central bank walks a tightrope between supporting the rapidly recovering economy and containing debt ...

NRC will have no impact on Gorkhas: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Monday that the National Register of Citizens NRC will have no impact on the Gorkhas, and accused the ruling TMC in West Bengal of spreading lies to create fear among the people of the hills.Shah, d...

Mogadishu police chief suspends Somali parliament, gets fired moments later

The police commander of Somalias capital Mogadishu on Monday prevented parliamentarians from gathering, saying he had done so to prevent any extension of the presidents term.We have stopped the parliament session today, Commander Saadaq Oma...

Plea in HC for suspending Sr Div Boys Football League on rising COVID-19 cases

A plea urged the Delhi High Court on Monday to issue directions for suspending the Senior Division Boys Football League, slated to commence from April 15, in view of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country.The Delhi Soccer Assoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021