These LG smartphones will receive Android 12 / 13 OS updates

Last week, South Korea's LG Electronics assured that it will provide three OS updates for its premium smartphones like LG Wing and Velvet and two OS updates for certain 2020 models despite leaving the loss-making mobile phone business.

Now, the company's Korean website (via kbench) has revealed few more details regarding the OS upgrades - the LG smartphones that will be updated to Android 11, Android 12 and Android 13. Here's the list:

Android 13

LG Velvet 5G

LG Velvet LTE

LG WING

Android 12

LG WING

LG Velvet

LG Velvet LTE

LG V50s

LG V50

LG G8

LG Q31

LG Q52

LG Q92

Android 11

LG WING

LG Velvet 5G

LG Velvet LTE

LG V50s

LG V50

LG G8

LG Q31

LG Q51

LG Q52

LG Q61

LG Q70

LG Q92

LG Q9 One

Prior to this, LG's German website revealed that the LG Velvet 5G, LG G8X, LG Velvet 4G, LG G8S, LG WING, LG K52 and LG K42 will get the Android 11 update by the fourth quarter of this year. This means that the availability and timing of the Android OS updates will vary according to the region.

You can manually check for the update under your phone's Settings> System> Update Center> Software Update.

LG will close its mobile phone business by the end of July 2021 but the company will continue to manufacture phones through Q2 2021 to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners. Additionally, service support will also be provided for a period of time for certain phones.

Meanwhile, the LG WING - the company's innovative dual-display phone with a rotating form factor- has received a massive price cut of Rs 40,000 in India. The smartphone is now available for just Rs 29,999 as opposed to the launch price of Rs 69,990 in the country.