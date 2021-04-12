Left Menu

Esports-Formula One announces Women's Wildcard to Pro Exhibition

The female gamers will compete for the wildcard from May 3-9 on Codemasters' F1 2020 game, with the fastest going through to the Pro Exhibition. In the real world, Formula One has not had a female driver start a grand prix since 1976.

Formula One announced on Monday a Women's Wildcard to its esports Pro Exhibition to increase the chances of having a female gamer represent one of the 10 teams for the first time in the Pro Series. The teams use the event to add to their rosters for the virtual championship later in the year.

Formula One teams have so far fielded all-male lineups in the annual contest, although some female gamers have raced by invitation in individual virtual grands prix held during the COVID-19 pandemic. The female gamers will compete for the wildcard from May 3-9 on Codemasters' F1 2020 game, with the fastest going through to the Pro Exhibition.

In the real world, Formula One has not had a female driver start a grand prix since 1976.

