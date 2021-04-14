6 held for duping Japanese nationals through social media

Six people were arrested by the cyber cell team here Tuesday for allegedly duping Japanese nationals using social media sites on the pretext of updating their software at throwaway prices, police said.

The accused had learnt the Japanese language at a Delhi-based institute for calling their prospective victims, DIG/ SSP Amit Pathak told reporters.

He said they were arrested from Gaushala and Indirapuram areas.

They have been identified as Ashish, Avinash, Edvin George, Adarsh, Umesh, and Vikram, he said. The gang used to contact elderly computer-friendly people in Japan after scanning their data on social sites through Skype and X-LITE APP, according to police. They uesd to demand Google scratch cards in turn of money for updating, the police said. The gang used to encash Japanese currency through currency changer brokers. Pathak said the accused confessed to have duped over hundred Japanese nationals.

