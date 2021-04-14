Left Menu

First major Sony PS5 update brings enhanced control, social features

The April 2021 update also brings new social features including cross-generation Share Play that allows PS5 users to let their friends on PS4 consoles watch their gameplay, or even try out their PS5 games and vice versa. It also provides the ability to share your screen with a friend, pass your controller virtually to a friend, or pass a second controller virtually to play co-op games together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 08:45 IST
First major Sony PS5 update brings enhanced control, social features
With the latest update, you can now store your PS5 games on compatible external USB drives by transferring them from the console's internal storage to the USB extended storage. You can also copy them back to the console's internal storage when you wish to play the game. It is worth mentioning that you can't download PS5 titles directly to USB extended storage or play them from the storage. Image Credit: Sony

Sony is rolling out the first major system software update for the PS5 console globally. The update brings new features and improvements to enhance the gaming experience on the console.

With the latest update, you can now store your PS5 games on compatible external USB drives by transferring them from the console's internal storage to the USB extended storage. You can also copy them back to the console's internal storage when you wish to play the game. It is worth mentioning that you can't download PS5 titles directly to USB extended storage or play them from the storage.

The April 2021 update also brings new social features including cross-generation Share Play that allows PS5 users to let their friends on PS4 consoles watch their gameplay, or even try out their PS5 games and vice versa. It also provides the ability to share your screen with a friend, pass your controller virtually to a friend, or pass a second controller virtually to play co-op games together.

Both PS5 and PS4 consoles now feature a "Request to Join" option that serves as a shortcut for users to send a game invite to friends, allowing for more gameplay opportunities together.

Further, the PS5 April update introduces enhanced control and personalization options. These include an improved Game Base menu that now allows you to quickly access important content and features. The improved menu also lets you easily switch between Parties and Friends to start chatting or see what each of your online friends is up to.

Image Credit: Sony

Other features include the ability to:

  • disable in-game chat or adjust the individual voice chat volume of other players in the same chat
  • pre-download title updates for games
  • find content and personalize the game library
  • zoom screen to suit your preference
  • customize the level of trophies

Additionally, a new player Trophy Stats screen has been introduced to let you check out the summary of your trophy level and status at a glance.

Apart from the aforementioned features and controls, Sony is also adding new features to PlayStation App to let users connect with their console experience remotely. In the coming weeks, Sony will also be adding the ability to join a multiplayer session on PS5 from the app, manage console storage, compare trophy collections with friends, and sort and filter products shown in the PlayStation Store.

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Toshiba president steps down amid acquisition talks

The president of Toshiba Corp. stepped down Wednesday, a week after the the Japanese technology and manufacturing conglomerate said it was studying an acquisition proposal from a global fund where he previously worked. Nobuaki Kurumatani te...

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola tells players to ignore the maths ahead of Dortmund test

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged his players to execute their plans on the pitch rather than worry about different scoreline permutations for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday...

Olympics-New Zealand starts vaccinating Tokyo-bound athletes

New Zealand has started administering COVID-19 vaccinations to athletes ahead of their departure for the Tokyo Games, the countrys Olympics chief said on Wednesday.Were really satisfied the government was able to put us in that category of ...

IPL 2021: Krunal and I will play main role if we get these kinds of wickets, says Rahul Chahar

After scalping four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahul Chahar on Tuesday said that he along with Krunal Pandya will play a main role for Mumbai Indians if they get these kinds of wickets in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021