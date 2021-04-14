Left Menu

Taiwan says its chip firms will adhere to new US rules blacklisting China supercomputing entities

Its share price tumbled 9.9% on Wednesday, bringing losses to more than a third of the shares' value since the Commerce Department's announcement last week. Separately, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, has suspended new orders from Phytium.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:25 IST
Taiwan says its chip firms will adhere to new US rules blacklisting China supercomputing entities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan said on Wednesday its chip companies will adhere to U.S. rules after Washington added seven Chinese supercomputing entities last week to an economic blacklist and after a Taipei-based chipmaker halted orders from one of the entities named.

The U.S. Commerce Department said the seven Chinese entities were "involved with building supercomputers used by China's military actors, its destabilizing military modernization efforts, and/or weapons of mass destruction programs." Companies or others listed on the U.S. Entity List are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.

Tech-powerhouse Taiwan's firms are major suppliers of semiconductors globally, and Economy Minister Wang Mei-Hua said they would follow Taiwanese and U.S. rules. "Our companies, whether producers or exporters, must accord with our country's rules. Of course, the United States has new rules, and our companies will pay attention and accord with the key criteria of the U.S. rules," she told reporters.

The U.S. move came amid its rising tensions with China over Taiwan. China has never renounced the use of force to bring the democratically ruled island under its control. It also came amid a global shortage of semiconductors that has thrust Taiwan's center stage into the technology supply chain.

On Tuesday, Taiwan's Alchip Technologies Ltd said it had stopped production for all products related to Tianjin Phytium Information Technology, which is on the new U.S. list. Alchip, which said 39% of its revenue last year came from Phytium, added that it was collecting "detailed documents for our U.S. counsel to determine if the products are subject to the EAR (Export Administration Regulations)".

A U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security "permit will be obtained for Phytium's products if necessary", it added. Its share price tumbled 9.9% on Wednesday, bringing losses to more than a third of the shares' value since the Commerce Department's announcement last week.

Separately, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, has suspended new orders from Phytium. TSMC said it could not confirm the report, and declined further comment.

TSMC shares closed up 1.16% on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.24% rise in the broader Taiwanese stock market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK Chief Stalin pays floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary at Koyambedu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and said that Babasaheb Ambedkar ga...

India's National Education Policy is futuristic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global standards.India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as its values are embodied in our social life, Modi said addressin...

Pant has grown in last 4 months, he will do a good job as DC captain: Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara reckons wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has improved a lot in the last four months and as a result, he will do a good job as the skipper of Delhi Capitals. Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capitals ...

Tamil New Year ushered in with subdued gaiety

The Tamil New Year, Pilava, was on Wednesday ushered in with subdued gaiety across Tamil Nadu with a slew of Covid-19 protocols in place for devotees, who usually throng temples in large numbers to celebrate the day.The coronavirus restrict...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021