Left Menu

Closure of online feminist groups in China sparks call for women to 'stick together'

The deleted Douban channels included groups with links to the so-called "6B4T" movement, a variant of feminism originating from South Korea that urges women to refrain from relationships with men, reject religion and stop buying products such as a corset that are hostile to the female gender. The closures prompted social media users to create new Douban channels in hopes of resurrecting the groups, while the hashtag "women stick together" sprang upon China's Twitter equivalent, Weibo, garnering almost 50 million views.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:18 IST
Closure of online feminist groups in China sparks call for women to 'stick together'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Several Chinese feminist channels on Douban, a popular social networking forum in China, were abruptly shut this week, triggering online anger and prompting calls for women to "stick together". Douban has closed at least eight feminist channels, citing extremism, and radical political views, and ideological content, women's rights supporter Zhou Xiaoxuan wrote on social media.

"I firmly support my sisters on Douban, and oppose Douban's cancellation of feminist channels," said Zhou, who in 2018 filed a sexual assault suit against a national TV anchor, fuelling China's #MeToo movement. Reuters on Wednesday found that the groups mentioned in Zhou's post were no longer accessible, though other feminist channels and content existed on Douban - one of China's earliest online forums with discussion channels on a host of themes.

Privately owned Douban did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The deleted Douban channels included groups with links to the so-called "6B4T" movement, a variant of feminism originating from South Korea that urges women to refrain from relationships with men, reject religion and stop buying products such as a corset that are hostile to the female gender.

The closures prompted social media users to create new Douban channels in hopes of resurrecting the groups, while the hashtag "women stick together" sprang upon China's Twitter equivalent, Weibo, garnering almost 50 million views. "We should stick together," one Weibo user wrote. "Otherwise 'The Handmaid's Tale' will be our tomorrow."

China says it seeks to empower women and protect their rights, but it does not tolerate activities and discourse - online or offline - that it feels could agitate social order or signify defiance to its authority. In 2015, authorities arrested five activists, later dubbed the "Feminist Five," who were planning to demonstrate against sexual harassment on public transport. They were released a month later.

"Generally, online platforms conclude that the government dislikes feminism, so they tend to restrict feminism," New York-based feminist activist Lv Pin told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Sikh pilgrims affected by protests in Pakistan finally reach Panja Sahib

Over 800 Indian Sikhs, whose journey to Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan to attend the Baisakhi festival was affected due to the road blockades imposed by the supporters of an Islamist political party, finally reached their destination in R...

Cancel Class 12 CBSE exams, unfair to keep students under pressure till June: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said CBSE board exams must be cancelled for Class 12 as has been done for Class 10 and asserted that keeping the students under pressure till June is unfair.Her reaction came soon after the...

World News Roundup: Fighting kills, injures nearly 1,800 Afghans in first three months of 2021; Portugal abolishes scandal-ridden border service and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Fighting kills, injures nearly 1,800 Afghans in first three months of 2021 U.N.Nearly 1,800 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first three months of 2021 during fighting betwee...

Odd News Roundup: South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Listen to the music of a spiders web. Tell me what do you hearIt is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021