Left Menu

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

'School matches' lets teachers check student files against other student submissions at the same school when they run originality reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-04-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 07:20 IST
Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches
Originality reports in Google Classroom, which helps educators check student work for authenticity, can now check for matches against a repository of student work within a domain.

Originality reports in Google Classroom, which helps educators check student work for authenticity, can now check for matches against a repository of student work within a domain, making it easier for instructors to evaluate the academic integrity of the student's work.

'School matches' lets teachers check student files against other student submissions at the same school when they run originality reports. When enabled by the admin, submitted assignments will automatically be added to the school-owned private repository after an originality report is run.

If a match is detected amongst other documents in the repository, the match is included as a flagged passage for the educator to review.

"School matches allow educators to compare student work within their school without compromising student privacy--with originality reports, you own your school's repository of papers," Google wrote in a blog post.

School matches for originality reports are available to Google Workspace for Education Plus customers and with the Teaching and Learning Upgrade too. The feature is not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Frontline and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

How to turn on school matches in Google Classroom?

School matches can be turned on only for teachers in a school. Follow these steps:

  1. Sign in to Google Admin Console
  2. From the Home page, navigate to Apps > Google Workspace > Classroom
  3. On the left, select the teachers' organizational unit
  4. Click Originality Reports and check the 'Enable originality reports school matches' box.
  5. Click Save

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas truck driver indicted in deaths of 8 migrants in crash

A Texas man who drove a pickup truck involved in a deadly head-on crash, killing eight migrants he was carrying, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges.A federal grand jury in Del Rio, a Texas border city near where the March 15 crash oc...

Eugène Poubelle: Google doodle to honor French lawyer & diplomat on his 190th Birthday

Happy Birthday Eugne PoubelleGoogle shares a doodle commemorating renowned French lawyer, administrator, and diplomat Eugne Poubelle on his 190th birthday. Eugne Poubelle also known as Eugne-Ren Poubelle introduced waste containers to Pari...

Minnesota officer who shot Black man after traffic stop charged with manslaughter

The white suburban police officer who fatally shot a young Black motorist during a traffic stop in Minnesota, igniting several nights of civil unrest, was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday, a day after the officer turned in her badge. ...

Taiwan's Tsai says China's military activities threaten regional stability

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting delegation of former senior U.S. officials on Thursday the Chinese militarys activities have threatened regional peace and stability.Tsai also told the delegation that Taiwan looks forward to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021