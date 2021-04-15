Left Menu

TSMC's Q1 profit rises 19% on strong chip demand

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a 19.4% rise in first-quarter profit that beat market expectations on strong global chip demand for the world's top contract chipmaker. TSMC, whose clients include Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, had already flagged "multiple years of growth opportunities" as the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled demand for advanced chips to power devices such as smartphones and laptops.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:21 IST
TSMC's Q1 profit rises 19% on strong chip demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a 19.4% rise in first-quarter profit that beat market expectations on strong global chip demand for the world's top contract chipmaker.

TSMC, whose clients include Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, had already flagged "multiple years of growth opportunities" as the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled demand for advanced chips to power devices such as smartphones and laptops. The Taiwanese company's business was further boosted by a global shortage of semiconductor chips that initially forced automakers to cut production, but is now also hurting manufacturers of smartphones, laptops, and even appliances.

TSMC's net profit for January-March hit T$139.7 billion ($4.93 billion), versus the T$134.01 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Revenue rose 25.4% to a record $12.92 billion, in line with the company's earlier estimated range of $12.7 billion to $13 billion.

TSMC said this month it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity at its plants, days after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip-making capacity. The Taiwanese company had already flagged a plan to spend $25 billion to $28 billion this year to develop and produce advanced chips.

Analysts are bullish about the company's massive expansion plan, expecting global demand for advanced chips to surge as fifth-generation telecommunications (5G) technology and artificial intelligence applications are adopted more widely. TSMC shares have risen about 16% so far this year and have more than doubled over the past year, giving TSMC a market value of $558 billion, more than twice that of Intel's and higher than that of South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. ($1 = 28.3170 Taiwan dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-American doctors go for electronic voting to elect AAPI leadership

Members of the American Association of Physicians of Indian-Origin, the largest body representing Indian-American doctors, for the first time voted electronically to elect its leadership.Dr Anjana Samadder has been elected as AAPI vice pres...

Germany's Spahn tells states to toughen COVID restrictions quickly

German Health Minister Jens Spahn urged the countrys 16 federal states to impose tougher restrictions quickly to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus and not to wait until a national law on measures is passed.We know from last autumn w...

Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks

European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the continent.The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched ...

World Bank and Bangladesh sign $1.04 billion agreements to COVID-19 response

The government of Bangladesh signed three financing agreements totalling 1.04 billion with the World Bank to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and to build resilience to future crises, including vaccination against COVID-19, expand electroni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021