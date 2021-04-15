Coinbase shares jump 10% day after Nasdaq debut

Coinbase Global Inc's shares jumped 10% in early trades on Thursday, a day after the cryptocurrency exchange went public in a high-profile debut on the Nasdaq that briefly valued it at more than $100 billion. The debut marks another milestone for bitcoin and other digital assets and comes amid a surge in the value of cryptocurrencies that has lured a clutch of mainstream, top-tier firms.

Cathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million worth of Coinbase shares in the debut on Wednesday, according to the firm's daily trade summary. Coinbase shares were up 10.3% at $362 by 4:42 a.m. ET.

