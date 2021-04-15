Left Menu

iPhone 2022 lineup expected to get 48-megapixel camera, mini line to be discontinued

Tech giant Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup is expected to feature a new camera setup, with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max set to get a 48MP primary camera, which will be a big upgrade from the 12MP sensors that are used by the existing iPhone 12 series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup is expected to feature a new camera setup, with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max set to get a 48MP primary camera, which will be a big upgrade from the 12MP sensors that are used by the existing iPhone 12 series. As per The Verge, analyst Ming-chi Kuo, in an investor note, revealed the big camera update. Kuo also said that the iPhone 14 series won't include a 5.4-inch screen-sized phone and that the iPhone 13 series will be the last lineup to offer this screen size. Currently, the iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch screen.

Kuo said that the high-end iPhones, presumably the Pro range, will use a larger 48-megapixel sensor for the primary camera. Separately, the analyst suggested that 2023 iPhones may start to use Face ID sensors under the screen as a way to get rid of the notch. 48-megapixel sensors have been common in Android phones for years, but this component will reportedly be larger than most. It'll be a 1/1.3-inch sensor with a pixel size of 1.25um, according to Kuo.

That's smaller than the 1.7um pixels in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but Kuo said that the equivalent pixel size will be more like 2.5um when the sensor is used for 12-megapixel images. Kuo also expects the higher-resolution sensor to enable 8K video capture. The 2022 lineup is going to see a reduction in screen size options, with Apple sticking to the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays on other models. The mini has reportedly not sold to Apple's expectations, with the company said to have overestimated demand and cut production orders. The 2021 lineup, however, is expected to keep the same screen sizes.

Kuo also said that the iPhone will begin to use an under-display Face ID system in 2023. Kuo has previously claimed that Apple will replace the Face ID notch with a hole-punch camera in some models from next year, and that 2023 will also see under-display fingerprint scanners come to the iPhone. (ANI)

