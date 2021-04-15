Left Menu

Romania approves bill to bar China, Huawei from 5G networks

Europe has emerged as a battleground in the technology 'Cold War' playing out between China and Washington and Huawei's European competitors, Ericsson and Nokia, could become a supplier duopoly should the Chinese company be shut out. "The government just approved this bill of paramount importance for Romania, sealing a 2019 memorandum signed in Washington, meaning that China and Huawei are ruled out from any would-be partnership on 5G with the Romanian state," Pavel Popescu said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:43 IST
Romania approves bill to bar China, Huawei from 5G networks

Romania's centrist government on Thursday approved a United States-backed bill that effectively bars China and Huawei from taking part in development of its 5G network, a member of the IT&C and National Security Committee told Reuters. Europe has emerged as a battleground in the technology 'Cold War' playing out between China and Washington and Huawei's European competitors, Ericsson and Nokia, could become a supplier duopoly should the Chinese company be shut out.

"The government just approved this bill of paramount importance for Romania, sealing a 2019 memorandum signed in Washington, meaning that China and Huawei are ruled out from any would-be partnership on 5G with the Romanian state," Pavel Popescu said. Under the memorandum, the two governments said in August 2019 that: "as part of risk-based security approach, careful and complete evaluation of 5G vendors is necessary."

Romania was a staunch Washington ally even before it joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 2004. Washington sees Huawei as an arm of China's Communist Party's global surveillance machinery. Huawei, which is playing a leading role as the telecoms world gears up for next generation wireless technology, has repeatedly denied spying for the Chinese state.

The bill approved on Thursday reflects the U.S. memorandum, and Romania's Supreme Defence Council stance. Popescu said: "National security is a key goal, and protecting Romania's future generations' personal data is crucial." It says a vendor's evaluation should say whether a company is subject to control by a foreign government, has a transparent ownership structure, and is subject to a legal regime that enforces transparent corporate practices.

Popescu said the bill, which could be rubber-stamped in parliament in the next weeks, is a prerequiste to launching 5G tenders in the Black Sea state in second half of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra & Mahindra plants in Maha operating at lower manning levels

Homegrown auto major Mahindra Mahindra on Thursday said its different factories in Maharashtra are operating with lower levels of manning while adhering to specified protocols in the wake of restrictions imposed by the state government.The...

Prepare plan to ensure there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections: Delhi CM to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked officials to prepare a plan to ensure that there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections in Delhi and directed hospitals to provide real-time data related to COVID-19 beds on its application....

Apple, partners launch $200 mn 'Restore Fund' to accelerate adoption of climate change sol

iPhone maker Apple on Thursday announced a carbon removal initiative Restore Fund that will make investments in forestry projects to remove carbon from the atmosphere, while generating a financial return for investors.Launched with Conser...

Mideast's largest mall operator to expand amid vaccine hopes

The Middle Easts largest operator of malls expects revenue and earnings to climb back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year and is moving full steam ahead with plans to develop its biggest mall ever.In a wide-ranging interview with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021