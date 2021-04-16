Left Menu

Zebronics launches new fitness band; supports BP, Heart Rate, Spo2 monitoring

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:25 IST
Zebronics launches new fitness band; supports BP, Heart Rate, Spo2 monitoring
The Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH smart band comes with an IP68 water-resistant rating.

Zebronics has launched a new fitness band - Zeb-Fit2220CH - in India. The smart fitness band comes with a circular display and supports tracking of daily activities as well as SpO2 and heart rate.

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH is available for purchase on Amazon in three color options- Black, Silver and Gold. It carries a price tag of Rs 2,999.

Specifications and features

The band comes with a 1.3-inch TFT circular color display with a 2.5D curved glass on top and over 100 custom watch faces to suit your mood and personality. The band measures 12.5 x 22.8 x 10.5 cm and weighs 43 grams.

On the fitness front, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH supports 8 different sports modes including football, cycling, badminton, swimming, running, walking, skipping, and basketball. The band tracks steps, calories burnt and distance travelled.

The smart fitness band supports active monitoring of blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep, real-time systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Besides, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH offers the following smart functions:

  • Call, SMS and app message notification
  • Call Reject feature
  • Music Controls
  • Remote Camera Shutter
  • Alarm Clock
  • Sedentary Reminder
  • Stopwatch
  • wrist sense

The fitness band works with Android 4.4 or above and iOS 8.0 or above with a dedicated ZEB FIT20 series app which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It is equipped with a 200mAh battery that is claimed to offer a standby time of 30 days.

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH smart band comes with an IP68 water-resistant rating.

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Officials during review meeting brief PM about efforts being made to import medical grade oxygen.

COVID-19 Officials during review meeting brief PM about efforts being made to import medical grade oxygen....

Embarrassment for BMC as Jaslok Hospital says it will treat non-COVID patients as well

The Mumbai civic bodys plan to convert the Jaslok Hospital here into a dedicated facility for coronavirus patients seems to have hit a roadblock with the hospital saying that it would continue to treat other critically ill non-COVID patient...

Russia reports 8,995 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow Russia, April 16 ANISputnik Russia registered 8,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,944 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,684,148, the coronavirus response center said on Friday. Over the past day, 8,...

COVID-19: PM asks officials during review to ensure seamless, free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout country.

COVID-19 PM asks officials during review to ensure seamless, free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout country....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021