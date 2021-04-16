Zebronics launches new fitness band; supports BP, Heart Rate, Spo2 monitoring

Zebronics has launched a new fitness band - Zeb-Fit2220CH - in India. The smart fitness band comes with a circular display and supports tracking of daily activities as well as SpO2 and heart rate.

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH is available for purchase on Amazon in three color options- Black, Silver and Gold. It carries a price tag of Rs 2,999.

Specifications and features

The band comes with a 1.3-inch TFT circular color display with a 2.5D curved glass on top and over 100 custom watch faces to suit your mood and personality. The band measures 12.5 x 22.8 x 10.5 cm and weighs 43 grams.

On the fitness front, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH supports 8 different sports modes including football, cycling, badminton, swimming, running, walking, skipping, and basketball. The band tracks steps, calories burnt and distance travelled.

The smart fitness band supports active monitoring of blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep, real-time systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Besides, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH offers the following smart functions:

Call, SMS and app message notification

Call Reject feature

Music Controls

Remote Camera Shutter

Alarm Clock

Sedentary Reminder

Stopwatch

wrist sense

The fitness band works with Android 4.4 or above and iOS 8.0 or above with a dedicated ZEB FIT20 series app which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It is equipped with a 200mAh battery that is claimed to offer a standby time of 30 days.

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH smart band comes with an IP68 water-resistant rating.