Left Menu

American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:47 IST
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station

An American astronaut and two Russians have returned to Earth after six months aboard the International Space Station.

A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA's Kate Rubins and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed at 0455 GMT (12:55 a.m. EDT) Saturday in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said all three were feeling well after they were extracted from the capsule and began reacclimating to the pull of gravity.

The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex on October 14. There now are seven people aboard the ISS: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russians Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov arrived on April 9; Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan's Soichi Noguchi, came aboard in November on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience, the first ISS docking under NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia beefs up warship presence in Black Sea as Ukraine tensions simmer

Two Russian warships transited the Bosphorus en route to the Black Sea on Saturday and 15 smaller vessels completed a transfer to the sea as Moscow beefs up its naval presence at a time of tense relations with the West and Ukraine. The rein...

YS Sharmila stages protest against KCR, demands govt to release job notifications immediately

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddys sister YS Sharmila on Saturday staged a protest against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR-led government demanding to fill up government job vacancies in the state. I am sit...

India's largest COVID facility in South Delhi to be revived as cases go through roof

The countrys largest COVID-19 facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in South Delhi, which was closed down in February, is being revived considering the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Saturday.The management at th...

Verstappen leads practice at Imola ahead of qualifying

Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the final practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to boost his chances of taking pole position later Saturday.The Red Bull driver was nearly half a second faster than the rest of the pack. He was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021