Abu Dhabi's G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defence company Rafael

Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42) has formed a joint venture with Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to commercialize artificial intelligence and big data technologies, the companies said on Monday.

The joint venture, called Presight.AI, will have a research and development site in Israel and will develop products for sectors including banking, healthcare, and public safety, to be sold in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)