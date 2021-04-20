Left Menu

Apple signals return of right-wing 'free speech' app

Apple kicked out Parler in January over ties to the deadly January 6 siege on the US Capitol.In a letter to two Republican lawmakers in Congress, Apple said it has been in substantial conversations with Parler over how the company plans to moderate content on its network.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 03:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 03:00 IST
Apple signals return of right-wing 'free speech' app
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple said it has reached an agreement with the right-wing social app Parler that could lead to its reinstatement in the company's app store. Apple kicked out Parler in January over ties to the deadly January 6 siege on the US Capitol.

In a letter to two Republican lawmakers in Congress, Apple said it has been in "substantial conversations" with Parler over how the company plans to moderate content on its network. Before its removal from the app store, Parler was a hotbed of hate speech, Nazi imagery, calls for violence (including violence against specific people) and conspiracy theories. Apple declined to comment beyond the letter, which didn't provide details on how Parler plans to moderate such content. In the letter, Apple said Parlor's proposed changes would lead to approval of the app.

Parler did not immediately respond to a message for comment. As of midday Monday, Parler was not yet available in the app store and Apple did not give a timeline for when it will be reinstated. According to Apple's letter, Parler proposed changes to its app and how it moderates content. Apple said the updated app incorporating those changes should be available as soon as Parler releases it. Google also banned Parler from its Google Play store in January, but Parler remains available for Android phones through third-party app stores. Apple's closed app system means apps are only available through Apple's own app store. On Monday, Google reiterated its January statement that "Parler is welcome back in the Play store once it submits an app that complies with our policies." So far, this has not happened. Parler remains banned from Amazon's Web Services. Amazon said in January that Parler was unable to moderate a rise in violent content before, during and after the insurrection. Parler asked a federal judge in Seattle to force Amazon to reinstate it on the web. That effort failed, and the companies are still fighting in court. Republican political donor Rebekah Mercer has confirmed she helped bankroll Parler and has emerged in recent months as the network's shadow executive after its founder John Matze was ousted as CEO in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. warns airlines on flights near Ukraine-Russian border

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA on Monday urged airlines to exercise extreme caution when flying near the Ukraine-Russian border, citing potential flight safety risks. In a notice to U.S. carriers on Saturday, the U.S. agency n...

Canada rolls out post-pandemic spending plan ahead of likely election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government on Monday lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of COVID-19 and to help launch an economic recovery ahead of an election expected later...

World Food Programme says it will supply food to 185,000 Venezuelan children

The United Nations World Food Programme WFP said on Monday it had reached a deal to supply food to Venezuelan schools, as WFP director David Beasley visits Caracas for meetings with officials including President Nicolas Maduro.The program w...

J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in California in $50 bln case over 'deadly legacy' of opioids

Four drugmakers helped cause the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing their drugs and downplaying their addictive risks, a lawyer for several California counties argued on Monday at the start of multibillion-dollar trial. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021