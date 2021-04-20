Left Menu

Mediatek sees uptake in smart home devices by OEMs in India

The remaining 21-26 per cent of the revenue is led by smart-home and other categories, which include digital TVs, DVD players, optical storage, STB and feature phones.Jain said that with the Make in India project of the government, manufacturing has picked up in the country and the company is collaborating with OEMs in the research and development space.We are creating more capability in India to support OEMs in RD space, Jain said.He said the company is looking to expand its presence in India to ensure that the companys products are compatible with various networks that are present in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:58 IST
Mediatek sees uptake in smart home devices by OEMs in India

Taiwanese chipsets maker Mediatek sees uptake of its chipsets by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India in smart home devices and in devices like chromebooks due to digital shift in the learning space.

Mediatek India Managing Director Anku Jain said the 5G ecosystem in the country is also growing with consumers looking for products to be ready with the latest technology in which they are investing.

''Whatever component is required for a smart home, we are working with Indian OEMs on all those components like set-up-box, smart camera, and smart speakers.

''With 5G launch, we expect to share significant market share in India. We are excited about it. We look at India as an important growth market,'' Jain said while unveiling Dimensity 1200 5G chipset for India market.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth said it will be one of the first companies to use Dimensity 1200 5G chipset in India.

Jain said that when end customers are investing in any product, they want it will be ready to support the latest technology and that is what is driving demand for 5G-ready phones in India even if the network is not available.

Smartphones and tablets contribute a major share, about 45-50 per cent of the company's revenue, while solutions like artificial intelligence of things and power management, among others, contribute 29-33 per cent revenue. The remaining 21-26 per cent of the revenue is led by smart-home and other categories, which include digital TVs, DVD players, optical storage, STB and feature phones.

Jain said that with the Make in India project of the government, manufacturing has picked up in the country and the company is collaborating with OEMs in the research and development space.

''We are creating more capability in India to support OEMs in R&D space,'' Jain said.

He said the company is looking to expand its presence in India to ensure that the company's products are compatible with various networks that are present in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to set aside 6,000 guest worker visas for Central Americans - sources

The Biden administration plans to set aside 6,000 seasonal guest worker visas for people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, according to two sources familiar with the matter, a small step toward establishing more legal pathways to th...

Light rain and thunderstorm in parts of Rajasthan

A few places in Rajasthan witnessed light rain and thunderstorm triggered by a western disturbance on Tuesday. The change in weather also brought some relief from heat conditions at many places.On Tuesday, Karauli was the hottest place in t...

Embracing sustainable agri practices to raise farmers' income, benefit environment

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said embracing sustainable agricultural practices by farmers could not only lead to better incomes for them, but will also have multiple environmental benefits.Launching a study by the Council...

Low-intensity tremors felt near Koyna Dam in Maha's Satara

Two low-intensity tremors were experienced in the Koyna Dam region in Maharashtras Satara district on Tuesday, an official said.A tremor of 2.6 magnitude took place at 321pm and another of 2.8 magnitude soon after, the epicentre being close...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021