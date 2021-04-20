Mediatek sees uptake in smart home devices by OEMs in India

Taiwanese chipsets maker Mediatek sees uptake of its chipsets by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India in smart home devices and in devices like chromebooks due to digital shift in the learning space.

Mediatek India Managing Director Anku Jain said the 5G ecosystem in the country is also growing with consumers looking for products to be ready with the latest technology in which they are investing.

''Whatever component is required for a smart home, we are working with Indian OEMs on all those components like set-up-box, smart camera, and smart speakers.

''With 5G launch, we expect to share significant market share in India. We are excited about it. We look at India as an important growth market,'' Jain said while unveiling Dimensity 1200 5G chipset for India market.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth said it will be one of the first companies to use Dimensity 1200 5G chipset in India.

Jain said that when end customers are investing in any product, they want it will be ready to support the latest technology and that is what is driving demand for 5G-ready phones in India even if the network is not available.

Smartphones and tablets contribute a major share, about 45-50 per cent of the company's revenue, while solutions like artificial intelligence of things and power management, among others, contribute 29-33 per cent revenue. The remaining 21-26 per cent of the revenue is led by smart-home and other categories, which include digital TVs, DVD players, optical storage, STB and feature phones.

Jain said that with the Make in India project of the government, manufacturing has picked up in the country and the company is collaborating with OEMs in the research and development space.

''We are creating more capability in India to support OEMs in R&D space,'' Jain said.

He said the company is looking to expand its presence in India to ensure that the company's products are compatible with various networks that are present in the country.

