Left Menu

Soccer-Ireland doesn't expect to meet UEFA demand for 25% fan access

The Irish government does not expect to be able to meet UEFA's demand of filling stadiums to 25% capacity for Euro 2020 games in Dublin, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday, describing such a move in June as "too soon".

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:50 IST
Soccer-Ireland doesn't expect to meet UEFA demand for 25% fan access
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Irish government does not expect to be able to meet UEFA's demand of filling stadiums to 25% capacity for Euro 2020 games in Dublin, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday, describing such a move in June as "too soon". June's delayed European Championship tournament is due to be hosted in 12 cities across the continent for the first time and UEFA is set to decide on Friday what to do with Munich, Bilbao and Dublin, which have been unable to guarantee spectator attendance.

"We're just very cautious about that, we just think June is too soon. I think if they continue to insist on that (having 25% of the stadium full), it'll be hard for it to go ahead quite frankly, which is unfortunate," Varadkar said. While Ireland has one of Europe's lowest incidence rates of COVID-19, the government plans to reopen sectors very gradually with most shops due to stay shut until at least May and hotels potentially only opening in June.

Ireland, whose team failed to qualify for Euro 2020, is due to host three Group E matches between Poland, Slovakia and Sweden at Dublin's Aviva Stadium from June 14, followed by a last 16 tie on June 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka CM directs ministers to take measures to contain COVID-19 in districts

Amid raging COVID-19 cases in Karantaka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed all his cabinet colleagues to work more proactively in districts they are in charge of to check the spread of the deadly disease.The direction com...

UK will take action to ensure free flow of medicines to N.Ireland, says minister

Britain will take any action needed to see the free flow of goods, including medicines, to Northern Ireland and is working with the European Union to find solutions, the British minister for the province Brandon Lewis said on Wednesday, We ...

Draw for the soccer tournaments at the Tokyo Olympics

Draw Wednesday for the soccer tournaments at the Tokyo Olympics MEN Group A Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France.Group B New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania.Group C Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia.Group D Brazil, Germany, Ivory Co...

Transporters on strike as fresh COVID-19 guidelines come into effect in J-K

Private transporters in Jammu went on an indefinite strike on Wednesday to protest a government order capping the seating capacity to 50 per cent in public transport vehicles in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.The new guidelines, which also i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021