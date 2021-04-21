Soccer-Ireland doesn't expect to meet UEFA demand for 25% fan access

The Irish government does not expect to be able to meet UEFA's demand of filling stadiums to 25% capacity for Euro 2020 games in Dublin, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday, describing such a move in June as "too soon". June's delayed European Championship tournament is due to be hosted in 12 cities across the continent for the first time and UEFA is set to decide on Friday what to do with Munich, Bilbao and Dublin, which have been unable to guarantee spectator attendance.

"We're just very cautious about that, we just think June is too soon. I think if they continue to insist on that (having 25% of the stadium full), it'll be hard for it to go ahead quite frankly, which is unfortunate," Varadkar said. While Ireland has one of Europe's lowest incidence rates of COVID-19, the government plans to reopen sectors very gradually with most shops due to stay shut until at least May and hotels potentially only opening in June.

Ireland, whose team failed to qualify for Euro 2020, is due to host three Group E matches between Poland, Slovakia and Sweden at Dublin's Aviva Stadium from June 14, followed by a last 16 tie on June 29.

