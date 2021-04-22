Left Menu

Encrypted chat app Signal alleges flaws in Cellebrite equipment

Signal, a privacy-focused app eager to show the lengths it goes to protect users' conversations, clashed with Cellebrite last year when the Israeli company said its equipment was upgraded to allow law enforcement to scoop up Signal messages from devices in their possession. Signal creator and CEO Moxie Marlinspike said in his blog post on Wednesday he had come into possession of a bag of Cellebrite equipment and examined the gear inside.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 08:37 IST
Encrypted chat app Signal alleges flaws in Cellebrite equipment

Encrypted chat app Signal suggested in a blog post published on Wednesday that products sold to law enforcement from Israeli surveillance provider Cellebrite can easily be sabotaged.

Cellebrite DI Ltd, which specializes in helping law enforcement and intelligence agencies copy call logs, texts, photos and other data off of smartphones, has repeatedly come under fire for past sales to authoritarian governments, including Russia and China. Signal, a privacy-focused app eager to show the lengths it goes to protect users' conversations, clashed with Cellebrite last year when the Israeli company said its equipment was upgraded to allow law enforcement to scoop up Signal messages from devices in their possession.

Signal creator and CEO Moxie Marlinspike said in his blog post on Wednesday he had come into possession of a bag of Cellebrite equipment and examined the gear inside. He was "surprised to find that very little care seems to have been given to Cellebrite's own software security," Marlinspike said, noting it would be easy to add a specially crafted file onto a phone that would derail Cellebrite's functionality.

In a statement, Cellebrite did not directly address Marlinspike's claim but said that the company's employees "continually audit and update our software in order to equip our customers with the best digital intelligence solutions available." Elsewhere in his blog post, Marlinspike alleged he had found snippets of code from Apple Inc inside Cellebrite's software, something he said "might present a legal risk for Cellebrite and its users" if it was done without authorization.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Signal's allegations come as Cellebrite prepares to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the equity of the combined company at around $2.4 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Israel says it strikes targets in Syria after missile attack

A missile launched from Syria was fired into southern Israel early Thursday, setting off air raid sirens near the countrys top-secret nuclear reactor, the Israeli military said. In response, it said it attacked the missile launcher and air-...

IAF Chief Bhadauria visits Rafale Conversion Training Center, Bordeaux- Merignac

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff on Thursday who is on a five-day visit to France on an invitation from Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff visited Rafale Conversion Training Center CTC, Bordeaux- Merignac and intera...

IAF Chief Bhadauria visits Rafale Conversion Training Center, Bordeaux- Merignac

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff on Thursday who is on a five-day visit to France on an invitation from Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff visited Rafale Conversion Training Center CTC, Bordeaux- Merignac and intera...

IPL 2021: Faf's innovation with the bat makes my job easier, says Ruturaj

Chennai Super Kings CSK opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has said that Faf du Plessis innovative skill with the bat in hand makes his job easier whenever the duo goes out to bat for the franchise. At one stage, KKR was left reeling at 315 bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021