OnePlus Watch gets first software update: Details inside!

OnePlus is rolling out the first software update to the OnePlus Watch in the US and Canada, with more countries to follow in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 09:29 IST
The OnePlus Watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454-pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass on top. The device comes with IP68 and 5ATM water and dust-resistant rating.

OnePlus is rolling out the first software update to the OnePlus Watch in the US and Canada, with more countries to follow in the coming days. The OTA update brings a couple of improvements and bug fixes to improve the overall watch experience.

Here's the complete changelog for the first OnePlus Watch software update:

  • Improved GPS performance
  • Improved accuracy of activity tracking (walking and running)
  • Optimized heart rate monitoring algorithm
  • Enabled notification app icons for the most frequently used apps
  • Improved raise-to-wake function
  • Optimized notification syncing algorithm
  • Fixed some known bugs
  • Improved system stability

In addition, OnePlus has also provided a glimpse of the new features that will come with future OTA updates. These include:

  • Add Always-on Display feature
  • Add remote camera control of Android smartphones (Android phones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above) from OnePlus Watch
  • Add 12-hour time format
  • Add 4 languages: German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish
  • Enable all 110+ workout modes
  • Enable AI watch face

OnePlus said that the company will continue to work on software optimization to further improve the smartwatch.

OnePlus Watch: Specifications

The smartwatch supports 110 types of workout modes and has the ability to monitor blood oxygen saturation levels, sleep patterns, and detect heart rate variability (HRV), among others.

The OnePlus Watch is fuelled by a 402mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days on a single charge. With the Warp charging feature, a quick 20-minute recharge is claimed to deliver about a week's worth of runtime.

Additionally, the watch is equipped with GPS and Bluetooth 5.0 technology that notifies users of incoming calls and enables hands-free calling. Other features include GPS.

