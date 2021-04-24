Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Specs and price compared

The Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro are the latest flagship offerings from Xiaomi and Oppo, respectively. While the smartphones have landed in India at slightly different price tags, both are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In this article, we'll be comparing the two newly launched flagships - the Mi 11 Ultra and the OnePlus 9 Pro - across several categories to make your decision a bit easier.

Here's how the top-end smartphones stack against each other:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra carries a price tag of Rs. 69,999 for the only 12GB + 256GB variant. It is offered in two color options - Black and White.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model while its 12GB RAM + 256GB memory variant carries a price tag of Rs 69,999. The phone is offered in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colour options.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Design and Display

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sports a 6.81-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display and a 1.1-inch secondary AMOLED display alongside the camera bump at the back. The device measures 164.3x74.6x8.38mm and weighs 234g.

The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO technology. It measures 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm and weighs 197g.

Display Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra OnePlus 9 Pro Screen resolution 3200 x 1440 pixels | 515 PPI 3216 X 1440 pixels | 525 PPI Peak brightness 1700 nits 1300 nits Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 Others DisplayMate A+ | Adaptive display | HDR 10+ Display P3 | sRGB | HDR10+ | Adaptive display Cover glass Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Performance

Both the devices are powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

While the Mi 11 Ultra is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless fast charging, the OnePlus 9 Pro is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The Mi 11 Ultra boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11 while the OnePlus 9 Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Camera

The Mi 11 Ultra has a triple rear camera module comprising:

50MP wide-angle lens

48MP ultra-wide-angle lens

48MP telephoto lens

the OnePlus 9 Pro houses four lenses.