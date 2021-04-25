Odd News Roundup: Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanatic

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanatic

Pedigree cats confiscated by Thai police during a drug raid have found a home with a feline fanatic after being put up for auction. All six pets, five of the Scottish Fold breed and one Bengal, were sold to Nutch Prasopsin, who runs a Facebook page followed by 3 million cat lovers, who helped her raise the 100,000 baht ($3,186) winning bid.

