Odd News Roundup: Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanatic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanatic

Pedigree cats confiscated by Thai police during a drug raid have found a home with a feline fanatic after being put up for auction. All six pets, five of the Scottish Fold breed and one Bengal, were sold to Nutch Prasopsin, who runs a Facebook page followed by 3 million cat lovers, who helped her raise the 100,000 baht ($3,186) winning bid.

