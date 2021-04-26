Left Menu

Apple to invest USD 430B in US innovation, manufacturing over next 5 yrs

Aiming to invest over USD1 billion in North Carolina, Apple will establish a new campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle area of the state, creating at least 3,000 new jobs in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and other cutting-edge fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple on Monday announced plans to invest more than USD430 billion in innovation and manufacturing across the U.S. over the next five years, creating 20,000 new jobs.

The latest contributions from the Cupertino-based technology giant include direct spend with American suppliers, investments in the data centre as well as innovative fields like silicon engineering and 5G technology, among others.

  • establish a USD100 million fund to support schools and community initiatives in the greater Raleigh-Durham area and across the state
  • contribute over USD110 million in infrastructure spending to 80 North Carolina counties

Apple will also be expanding its U.S. operations with a target of creating 20,000 additional jobs in states across the country over the next five years. By 2026, Apple plans to:

  • Expand the San Diego team to more than 5,000 employees and more than 3,000 employees in Culver City
  • Grow engineering team in Boulder, Colorado to 700 employees
  • Add several hundred new jobs in the Boston metro area
  • Add at least another 1,000 team members in LEED Platinum office space in Seattle's South Lake Union neighbourhood
  • Create over 500 construction and operations jobs in Waukee, lowa where the design process is underway for the company's new data center

Apple's USD430 billion investments also include working with more than 9,000 suppliers and manufacturers- both large and small- in all 50 states including USD100 million Advanced Manufacturing Fund investment to open a state-of-the-art facility and distribution center in Clayton.

"Over the past three years, Apple's contributions in the US have significantly outpaced the company's original five-year goal of $350 billion set in 2018. Apple is now raising its level of commitment by 20 percent over the next five years, supporting American innovation and driving economic benefits in every state. This includes tens of billions of dollars for next-generation silicon development and 5G innovation across nine US states," Apple said in a statement on Monday.

