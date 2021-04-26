Left Menu

DRDO develops single crystal blades for helicopter engines

While one set 60 blades has been delivered to HAL, the remaining four will be completed in due course, the statement said.This single crystal blades technology has been developed by the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory DMRL, one of the DRDOs laboratories, it noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:00 IST
DRDO develops single crystal blades for helicopter engines

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed single crystal blades that are used in helicopter engines and it has supplied 60 of them to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the company's indigenous helicopter development program, an official statement said on Monday.

Single crystal blades -- having complex shape and geometry -- are manufactured out of nickel-based superalloys that are capable of withstanding high temperatures, it noted.

Helicopters used in strategic and defence applications need compact and powerful aero-engines for their reliable operation at extreme conditions, the statement mentioned.

''The DRDO has developed single crystal blades technology and supplied 60 of these blades to HAL as part of their indigenous helicopter development program for helicopter engine application,'' it stated.

The DRDO will develop total five sets (300 blades) of single crystal blades. While one set (60 blades) has been delivered to HAL, the remaining four will be ''completed in due course'', the statement said.

This single crystal blades technology has been developed by the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), one of the DRDO's laboratories, it noted. Few countries such as the US, the UK, France and Russia have the capability to design and manufacture single crystal components, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Austrian anti-Semitism incidents hit record in 2020, report says

Anti-Semitism incidents in Austria rose last year to the highest level since the Jewish communitys official records began 19 years ago, with protests against coronavirus restrictions helping to fuel the rise, a report showed on Monday. The ...

Karnataka issues guidelines for lockdown, starting from Tuesday to May 12 morning

Metro Rail, taxi and bus services will not be operated, while schools and colleges, hotels, cinemas, shopping malls, stadia and swimming pools will remain closed in Karnataka during the 14-day lockdown starting from Tuesday morning to May 1...

India's COVID-19 situation 'beyond heartbreaking', says WHO chief

Highlighting that several countries are still experiencing intense COVID-19 transmission, World Health Organisation WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that situation in India is beyond heartbreaking. It is pleasing to see ...

Lawyers walk out of Turkish court at pro-Kurdish party members' trial

Defence lawyers walked out of court on Monday alleging unfair treatment at the start of a trial of members of Turkeys main pro-Kurdish party over 2014 protests that began during an assault by Islamic State on the Syrian Kurdish town of Koba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021