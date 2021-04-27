India’s Most Affordable 108MP + 32MP Selfie Camera Smartphone, moto g60 Goes on Sale From Today on Flipkart

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Priced at INR 17,999, the moto g60 comes with a 108MP quad function + 32MP selfie camera system, 120Hz HDR10 6.8” display, massive 6000mAh battery and Motorola’s ThinkShield for mobile for advanced security. Powered by the fastest 7 series SnapdragonTM 732G chipset, the smartphone is bound to deliver a powerful performance • Users can also avail an Instant discount worth INR 1500 on ICICI bank credit cards, and credit/debit card EMI transactions making the effective price just Rs. 16,499 Motorola’s latest offering and its newest addition to the g-series family, the moto g60 will go on sale on Flipkart starting today. Priced at INR 17,999, the moto g60 comes with the promise of powerful specifications and the idea of future-ready tech. The smartphone comes in a single variant of 6+128GB and is available for users in two phenomenal colors - Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne.

The moto g60 is powerful in every way and has become the first g series device to boast a 108 MP quad function camera system along with brand new UltraPixel technology that provides 9x light sensitivity for incredibly sharp and bright images. To make the smartphone an even more compelling offering, the brand has included a 32 MP selfie camera that gives you Quad Pixel technology with 4x more light sensitivity. A dedicated LED flash in the front camera ensures that the result is sharper and brighter, no matter what the conditions.

The power of moto g60 doesn’t stop there. The smartphone has a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G processor that renders graphics incredibly fast, with a 120Hz 6.8” HDR10 display, and a massive 6000 mAh battery under its hood to keep you going for days. Motorola’s signature near-stock android experience with Android 11, advanced security of ThinkShield for mobile and more make it a fully-loaded device that packs premium technology at an affordable price point together.

The moto g60 also comes with NFC technology for the convenience of users, and features an IP52 rated water-repellent design, making it an ideal device for everyday use. The smartphone will be available for consumers to purchase starting April 27, 12 pm on Flipkart with exciting bank offers: • Get INR 1500 Instant Discount on purchases made using ICICI bank credit cards and on ICICI debit/credit card EMI transactions. Legal disclaimers Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. microSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

3 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

4 Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

5 Actual refresh rate may vary due to factors such as settings, content and game type.

6 Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

7 MicroSD card sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.

