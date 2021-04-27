Left Menu

U.S. auto suppliers oppose setting gas-powered phaseout date

A group representing auto suppliers will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday it opposes setting a firm date to end the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and expects those vehicles will be sold for at least another 20 years. The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA), which represents more than 1,000 vehicle suppliers, will tell a Senate Commerce subcommittee on transportation that the Biden administration should continue to set regulatory requirements that ensure suppliers keep working to improve internal combustion engines.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:43 IST
U.S. auto suppliers oppose setting gas-powered phaseout date
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A group representing auto suppliers will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday it opposes setting a firm date to end the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and expects those vehicles will be sold for at least another 20 years.

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA), which represents more than 1,000 vehicle suppliers, will tell a Senate Commerce subcommittee on transportation that the Biden administration should continue to set regulatory requirements that ensure suppliers keep working to improve internal combustion engines. Ann Wilson, MEMA's senior vice president of government affairs, will tell the panel that new gasoline-powered vehicles "will likely be on the road for an additional 20 years."

Climate change concerns "will not be met unless the propulsion system containing the internal combustion engine continues to improve its efficiency," she added. Wilson warned that a "fully electric vehicle fleet will require significantly fewer supplier jobs, with some experts arguing that the supplier industry could lose up to 30% of its traditional workforce."

"Engines, transmissions, aftertreatment systems, and other parts will simply not be manufactured for battery electric and fuel cell vehicles," she said. The governors of a dozen U.S. states including California, New York, Massachusetts and North Carolina, and many U.S. lawmakers have called on President Joe Biden to back ending sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.

Biden's infrastructure plan seeks $174 billion in spending and tax credits to electric vehicles and charging networks but does not call for phasing out gasoline-powered passenger vehicles. California said in September it planned to end sales of new gas-powered passenger vehicles by 2035. Biden's campaign said last fall he did not support California's phase-out plan.

Last week, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy said the administration had not set any specific EV adoption targets. "We're not making any demands right now because this is about basically using the market to generate the kind of reductions we need," McCarthy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. authorities to limit immigration arrests in or near courthouses

U.S. authorities will limit immigration arrests in or near courthouses in an effort to balance the need for access to the justice system with enforcement efforts, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS said on Tuesday. The move revers...

Mexican president thanks Cuba's Diaz-Canel for coronavirus medics

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday spoke with Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel to thank Cuba for sending around 1,000 health workers to help Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic.For this gesture of solidarity I will speak to...

RCB beat Delhi Capitals by one run

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in the IPL here on Tuesday.AB de Villiers top-scored with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to take RCB to 171 for five.In response, Delhi Capitals ended with 170 for four in 20 overs.Bri...

Obama 'appalled' by violence against anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar

Former US President Barack Obama on Monday local time said he was appalled by the violence against civilians in Myanmar following a military coup in February. The worlds attention must remain on Myanmar, where Ive been appalled by heartbrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021