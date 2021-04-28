Left Menu

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq futures drop after mixed tech earnings; Fed meeting eyed

Microsoft Corp met quarterly sales expectations and beat profit estimates, but its shares fell 2.4% in premarket trading on skepticism about one-off benefits included in the results and high hopes after a year-long rally. Google parent Alphabet Inc jumped 5.2% on reporting record profit for the second consecutive quarter and a $50 billion share buyback but warned a surge in usage and ad sales during the pandemic may slow as people resume in-person activities.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:54 IST
US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq futures drop after mixed tech earnings; Fed meeting eyed
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Futures tracking the Dow and the Nasdaq fell on Wednesday after a mixed batch of earnings from big technology companies, while investors kept a close watch on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to stick to its promise of keeping monetary policy loose. Microsoft Corp met quarterly sales expectations and beat profit estimates, but its shares fell 2.4% in premarket trading on skepticism about one-off benefits included in the results and high hopes after a year-long rally.

Google parent Alphabet Inc jumped 5.2% on reporting record profit for the second consecutive quarter and a $50 billion share buyback but warned a surge in usage and ad sales during the pandemic may slow as people resume in-person activities. Biotech Amgen Inc fell 3.6% as it said its first-quarter sales and profit fell due to a 7% drop in its net drug prices and a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank's policy statement, due to be released at 2 p.m. EDT, is expected to largely follow the mold established in December, when the Fed said it would not change monetary policy until there had been "substantial further progress" in meeting its maximum employment and 2% inflation goals. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to its highest in more than two weeks.

Some of the top U.S. companies, including Boeing Co, Qualcomm Inc, Caterpillar Inc, and Exxon Mobil Corp, are reporting their first-quarter earnings this week. Facebook Inc is expected to report a rise in first-quarter revenue due to demand for online advertisements during the pandemic, while Apple Inc is expected to post a more than 32% jump in second-quarter revenue, driven by huge demand for its 5G iPhones.

Shares of Facebook rose 2.0%, while Apple fell 0.2%. At 6:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 35 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.25 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 14.75 points, or 0.11%.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a sweeping $1.8 trillion package for families and education in his first joint speech to Congress, senior White House officials say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor shares zoom nearly 15 pc after strong Q4 earnings

Shares of TVS Motor Company on Wednesday closed nearly 15 per cent higher after the company posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.The stock zoomed 16.74 per cent to its o...

Bulgaria sees possible Russian involvement in munitions depot blasts

Bulgarian prosecutors are collecting evidence on the possible involvement of six Russians in four explosions between 2011 and 2020 at Bulgarian arms depots that were storing munitions destined for export to Ukraine and Georgia, a spokeswoma...

Negative Covid-19 report or full vaccination must for candidates to enter counting halls: EC

Candidates or their agents will not be allowed inside counting halls without a negative coronavirus report or without having both Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Election Commission said Wednesday in its latest guidelines for counting of votes ...

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Does IU and Lee Joon Gi’s recent conversation hint at a season 2?

The South Korean television series Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo aired on SBS back in 2016. More than four years after its release, K-drama fans are still champing at the bit for any news about the shows renewal. It seems they finally have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021