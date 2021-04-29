China launches key module of planned space station

China launches key module of planned space stationReuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 09:03 IST
China on Thursday launched a key module of its planned permanent orbiting space station, state media reported, the first in a series of steps needed to complete the station around 2022.
The module, named "Tianhe" , or "Harmony of the Heavens", was launched on the Long March 5B, China's largest carrier rocket, at 11:23 a.m. (0323 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan.
Tianhe is one of three main components of what would be China's first self-developed space station, rivalling the only other station in service - the International Space Station (ISS).
