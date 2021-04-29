MI beat RR by seven wickets

Defending champions Mumbai Indians notched up a comfortable seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in an IPL game here on Thursday.

Opener Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 50-ball 70, while Krunal Pandya made 39 off 26 balls as MI chased down a target of 172 in 18.3 overs to snap their two-match losing streak.

Put into bat, Rajasthan Royals posted a decent 171 for four with skipper Sanju Samson (42 off 27 balls), Jos Buttler (41 off 32 balls) and Shivam Dube (35 off 31 balls) making useful contributions.

For Mumbai, spinner Rahul Chahar (2/33) snapped two wickets, while pacers Jasprit Bumrah (1/15) and Trent Boult (1/37) scalped one each.

Chris Morris (2/33) was the most successful bowler for RR, while Mustafizur Rahman (1/) accounted for one.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 171 for 4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 42, Jos Buttler 41; Rahul Chahar 2/33). Mumbai Indians: 172 for 3 in 18.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 70 not out; Chris Morris 2/33).

