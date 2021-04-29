Left Menu

Huawei cedes further ground as smaller smartphone rivals swoop in

China's overall market for smartphones has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, with shipments increasing 24% from the first quarter a year ago when the pandemic was peaking in the country. Xiaomi Corp's shipments in China rose 75% to 13.5 million units, while Apple Inc's increased 49% to 12 million, thanks to strong demand for the iPhone 12 series, the company's first 5G handset.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:55 IST
Huawei cedes further ground as smaller smartphone rivals swoop in
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Smartphone shipments at China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, once the world's biggest smartphone maker, halved in the first quarter in China, as U.S. sanctions choked its supply chain even as the overall smartphone market rebounded. China shipments fell to 14.9 million handsets in the quarter ended March from 30.1 million in the same period last year, according to research firm Canalys. Outside China, Huawei shipped 3.7 million units.

"The torch was passed to Vivo and Oppo, which capitalized most on Huawei woes domestically," Counterpoint analyst Yang Wang said. "It's been a tough year for Huawei and we don't see any let up soon." Its market share slumped to 16% from 41% a year ago, while Vivo and Oppo saw their shipments grow 79% and 65%, respectively. Vivo shipped 21.6 million units in the first quarter, while Oppo shipped 20.6 million.

Huawei was put on a blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 that barred the company from importing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. The ban put Huawei's once lucrative handset business under pressure, prompting the sale of its Honor budget smartphone unit in November.

Huawei said on Wednesday its first-quarter revenue fell 16.5%. The company, which is the world's largest telecom equipment maker, is seeking a strategic shift and is in talks to take control of a small Chinese automaker's electric vehicle unit, sources told Reuters. China's overall market for smartphones has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, with shipments increasing 24% from the first quarter a year ago when the pandemic was peaking in the country.

Xiaomi Corp's shipments in China rose 75% to 13.5 million units, while Apple Inc's increased 49% to 12 million, thanks to strong demand for the iPhone 12 series, the company's first 5G handset.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian Air sees European travel demand back to pre-pandemic levels in 2023-2024

Budget carrier Norwegian Air expects demand for short-haul travel in Europe to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 or 2024, it said as it presented a first-quarter loss before tax of 1.19 billion crowns 144.96 million on Thursday.The airl...

'Khela' ends: 76.07 pc voter turnout recorded in last phase of West Bengal elections

The eighth and final phase of West Bengal Assembly polls was held peacefully with an estimated voter turnout of 76.07 per cent till 5 pm on Thursday, according to the Election Commission. Polling for the last phase of West Bengal assembly e...

Court: Germany must share climate burden between young, old

Germanys top court ruled Thursday the government has to set clear goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions after 2030, arguing that current legislation risks placing too much of a burden for curbing climate change on younger generations....

Hungary gets 5-year payment delay on Russian-led nuclear plant project

Russia has agreed to give Hungary a five-year delay on payments for the Russian-led expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant south of Budapest, Hungarys Finance Ministry said on Thursday. Budapest wants to expand the 2-gigawatt plant with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021