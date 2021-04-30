Left Menu

Android 11 Open Beta build for OnePlus 6/6T to release in August

The OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T were released in May 2018 and October 2018, respectively. The upcoming update will be the third major OS update for the OnePlus 6 which debuted with OxygenOS based on Android Oreo while for the OnePlus 6T, it will be the second major OS update that initially came with Android Pie.

Updated: 30-04-2021 14:53 IST
OnePlus on Thursday confirmed that the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will start receiving the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta version at the end of August 2021. Image Credit: OnePlus

The development was confirmed in a post - OxygenOS Monthly FAQs - on the OnePlus community forum. Responding to a question regarding the OnePlus 6 series OxygenOS 11 update, the company said, "The Android 11 Open Beta version for the OnePlus 6 & 6T is scheduled to be released at the end of August, please stay tuned for our Community posts for more details."

Meanwhile, OnePlus answered several other questions regarding the OxygenOS in the same post. These include why the Gallery app takes a long time to load pictures in Android 11, to which, OnePlus said that it has made further improvements on version 4.0.180 of the Gallery.

Further, FAQs regarding the OnePlus 9 series included why the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro fail to connect to the Android Auto on some car models. Answering this question, OnePlus said that it is working with the Google Android Auto team to resolve this issue and is expected to be fixed in the next stable version.​

Another question related to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro was why there is a delay of two or three seconds in Google keyboard or other third-party keyboards after tapping the input box. In response, OnePlus said that the issue has been fixed and will be merged into the next stable version.

