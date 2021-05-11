Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Accessibility and affordability will be key to strengthening diversity and inclusion in the gaming market that currently lags behind in diverse representation, says a new report from Intel that identifies industry gaps and key insights in an effort to help make gaming more accessible and inclusive.

The report titled "Diversity and Inclusion in Gaming" was released in collaboration with gaming analytics firm Newzoo which independently conducted a survey of 1,824 self-identified gamers- between the ages of 10 and 65 - in the United States.

"To strengthen diversity and inclusion across the gaming space, the industry needs to listen and act on the needs of its diverse gaming audience, as well as make hardware and software more affordable and accessible," said Marcus Kennedy, general manager of Intel's Gaming and Esports Segment.

Here are the key takeaways from the Diversity and Inclusion in Gaming report:

Diversity and inclusion matter to a diverse audience : 47% of gamers don't play games they feel are not made for them, representing a massive - and missed - opportunity for game publishers and developers. Video games with more diverse characters appeal to a broader group of gamers.

: 47% of gamers don't play games they feel are not made for them, representing a massive - and missed - opportunity for game publishers and developers. Video games with more diverse characters appeal to a broader group of gamers. Accessibility and affordability are vital to strengthening diversity and inclusion: While accessibility options in gaming are getting better, there is still room for improvement. One opportunity for hardware and software developers is catering more to people in lower socioeconomic categories who are excluded from premium-priced products.

While accessibility options in gaming are getting better, there is still room for improvement. One opportunity for hardware and software developers is catering more to people in lower socioeconomic categories who are excluded from premium-priced products. Gamers want companies to take a stance: Over half of gamers feel brands should take an active stance on societal issues, irrespective of the respondent's race, gender identity or sexual orientation, or whether the respondent had a disability. It may lead to increased engagement and revenue among the diverse gaming audience.

"By 2022, there will be around 2.7 billion gamers in the world, and Intel is constantly looking at how to best serve this vast and diverse gaming community. Intel believes sharing these important insights can result in better products industrywide and inform efforts to elevate gamers in underrepresented communities," Intel said.