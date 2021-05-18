Left Menu

You can now upgrade to Amazon Music HD service at no extra cost

Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the United States, the UK, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain can now upgrade to Amazon Music HD service at no extra cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 18-05-2021 07:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 07:26 IST
Additionally, Amazon Music HD provides free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations. Image Credit: ANI

Amazon is making its high-quality music streaming service, Amazon Music HD, available to all eligible Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost, the company announced on Monday.

With Amazon Music HD streaming service, customers have access to the highest-quality listening experience available. This includes:

  • more than 70 million songs available in High Definition (HD) songs, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz (CD quality).
  • more than 7 million songs in Ultra HD, with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz.
  • rapidly-growing catalogue of 3D Audio such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA.

Additionally, Amazon Music HD provides free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations.

Previously, the Amazon Music HD tier was an additional USD5/month for current subscribers to the Individual or Family Plan. Now, new and existing subscribers to the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan, at USD7.99/month for Prime members and USD9.99/month for Amazon customers, or the Family Plan, at USD14.99/month, can easily upgrade to Amazon Music HD at no extra cost.

For current subscribers to Amazon Music HD, there will be no extra charge for HD starting with their next billing cycle.

"When we first launched Amazon Music HD, our goal was to lead the industry by enabling music fans around the world to stream the best quality recording, the way artists intended their music to be heard. We're thrilled now to make Amazon Music HD available to everyone at no extra cost. All music fans should have access to this quality of music, and now they do," said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music.

