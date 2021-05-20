PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

Golf equipment leader PING has joined forces with Intel, Dell and Altair to boost product line innovation by applying powerful high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities to its design strategy.

PING utilizes Intel Xeon Gold processors with Altair Unlimited, a fully managed, pre-configured HPC appliance based on a Dell EMC PowerEdge server platform. These processors offer high memory speeds and large memory capacity to deliver excellent performance for Ping's demanding computational fluid dynamics, impact, material analysis and acoustic analysis workloads.

The appliance also has a head node based on the Intel Xeon Silver processor that handles workload scheduling and hardware provisioning and acts as the storage controller for the cluster's dedicated storage.

"With the help of the Altair Unlimited appliance built on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors, PING has been able to streamline its entire product development pipeline. We can now run different types of simulations and multiple analysis programs at the same time. The time saved frees our designers, developers and engineers to innovate," noted Eric Morales, senior engineer, PING.

Together, Intel technologies help PING deliver on its business goals and tackle challenges associated with remote work by reducing design risk and fostering creativity whilst improving efficiency and quality, providing the company with a strong foundation for adopting further advances in HPC tools and applications in the future.

With this collaboration, the Phoenix-based company has been able to slash design cycle time, decrease variability in product performance and improve quality without delaying time to market.