Left Menu

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

Together, Intel technologies help PING deliver on its business goals and tackle challenges associated with remote work by reducing design risk and fostering creativity whilst improving efficiency and quality, providing the company with a strong foundation for adopting further advances in HPC tools and applications in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-05-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 10:31 IST
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation
The appliance also has a head node based on the Intel Xeon Silver processor that handles workload scheduling and hardware provisioning and acts as the storage controller for the cluster's dedicated storage. Image Credit: PING Golf

Golf equipment leader PING has joined forces with Intel, Dell and Altair to boost product line innovation by applying powerful high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities to its design strategy.

PING utilizes Intel Xeon Gold processors with Altair Unlimited, a fully managed, pre-configured HPC appliance based on a Dell EMC PowerEdge server platform. These processors offer high memory speeds and large memory capacity to deliver excellent performance for Ping's demanding computational fluid dynamics, impact, material analysis and acoustic analysis workloads.

The appliance also has a head node based on the Intel Xeon Silver processor that handles workload scheduling and hardware provisioning and acts as the storage controller for the cluster's dedicated storage.

"With the help of the Altair Unlimited appliance built on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors, PING has been able to streamline its entire product development pipeline. We can now run different types of simulations and multiple analysis programs at the same time. The time saved frees our designers, developers and engineers to innovate," noted Eric Morales, senior engineer, PING.

Together, Intel technologies help PING deliver on its business goals and tackle challenges associated with remote work by reducing design risk and fostering creativity whilst improving efficiency and quality, providing the company with a strong foundation for adopting further advances in HPC tools and applications in the future.

With this collaboration, the Phoenix-based company has been able to slash design cycle time, decrease variability in product performance and improve quality without delaying time to market.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka writes to UP CM, seeks relief for middle class from COVID impact

Asserting that the middle class is reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take public welfare steps such as ensuring that pr...

Cricket-India women to play maiden pink-ball test this year, vs Australia in Perth

The India womens team will play their maiden pink-ball test later this year, against Australia in Perth, cricket boards of both the countries announced on Thursday.Mithali Rajs team will take on Meg Lannings squad at the WACA ground from Se...

Nepal PM faces flak for violating election code of conduct

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has faced flak for violating the election code of conduct by appealing for votes for a candidate, contesting the National Assembly by-election, during the silence period.The Election Commission EC on Wedn...

ASAP Rocky says he is dating Rihanna

Rapper ASAP Rocky has announced that he is in a relationship with singer-songwriter Rihanna.The 32-year-old recording artiste, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, described the multiple Grammy winner as the love of my life and my lady in an in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021