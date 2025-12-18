Man Arrested for Raping Minors with Sedative-Laced Drinks in Mumbai

A 45-year-old man from Mumbai has been apprehended for allegedly raping several minors by spiking their drinks with sedatives, a police official said on Wednesday.

Mahesh Ramesh Pawar, the accused, was caught from Virar after reportedly committing the heinous crimes. He is suspected of exploiting eight to ten minors by drugging them, sexually assaulting them, and recording obscene videos to use as blackmail.

Authorities acted swiftly, arresting Pawar within six hours of the complaint. Investigations revealed that Pawar lured his victims with soft drinks laced with sedatives, exploiting their unconscious state to commit and record the crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)