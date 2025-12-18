Left Menu

Man Arrested for Raping Minors with Sedative-Laced Drinks in Mumbai

A man in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly raping several minors by mixing sedatives in their drinks and recording obscene videos. The accused, Mahesh Ramesh Pawar, allegedly exploited his victims by blackmailing them with the videos. The swift police action led to his arrest within six hours.

A 45-year-old man from Mumbai has been apprehended for allegedly raping several minors by spiking their drinks with sedatives, a police official said on Wednesday.

Mahesh Ramesh Pawar, the accused, was caught from Virar after reportedly committing the heinous crimes. He is suspected of exploiting eight to ten minors by drugging them, sexually assaulting them, and recording obscene videos to use as blackmail.

Authorities acted swiftly, arresting Pawar within six hours of the complaint. Investigations revealed that Pawar lured his victims with soft drinks laced with sedatives, exploiting their unconscious state to commit and record the crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

